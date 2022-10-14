Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 October, 2022, 1:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Karnaphuli Trawler capsize

4 bodies recovered, 3 still missing

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 13: River police said on Thursday that they have recovered four bodies, including of Captain Farruq Bin Abdullah and rescued nine survivors of Wednesday morning's FB Magferath fishing trawler capsize with 16 people in the Karnaphuli River.
They said that the bodies were recovered from Shah Amanat Bridge area on Wednesday night and Patenga area n Thursday morning.
Three persons are still missing, they said.
A joint search in on by the divers of Fire Service and Civil Defence and the River Police, they said.
The body of the trawler's chief officer Saiful Islam was recovered at 3am on Thursday, they said.
Later, bodies of Captain Farruq, Second Engineer Jahirul Islam and dock employee Rahmat Miah were recovered on Thursday morning, said Sadarghat River Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ekram Ullah.
Md Bashar succumbed to his injuries while under treatment at Chattogram medical College Hospital (CMCH).
Fourteen people, including the chief engineer, had swum to safety.
As the trawler was being pulled to the yard, its propeller broke and  veered out of control, hit the other fishing boats and buoys near the jetty before it capsized.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fair election not possible sans neutral govt: Fakhrul
Not clear, why it was postponed: Quader
Inquiry instituted, report in 7 days: CEC
Hasan questions suspension based on CCTV footages
Record eight dengue patients die in 24hrs
Indian SC panel divided over ban on hijab in schools
AL stages demos in Fulchhari over suspension
4 bodies recovered, 3 still missing


Latest News
Military bus blast in Syria kills 18 soldiers: State media
Sheikh Russell Cup Invitational Team Chess begins
US weapons systems Ukraine will or won’t get
Murder and suicide after rape claim 41 women in 9 months: ASK
Misunderstandings on China-related issues must be removed: Chinese Envoy
Actor Masum Aziz on life support
Bangladesh close to borderline 'serious' in Global Hunger Index 2022
International Day for Disaster Reduction observed in Dinajpur
Pakistani senator arrested for anti-army chief tweet
Germany's mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer
Most Read News
17 flood-affected people die in Pakistan bus fire
Doza’s 'The Song of Soul Canvas' in Ctg film fest
DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Global climate crisis: Who’s really responsible?
India's Supreme Court delivers split judgment on hijab ban
Walton Dhaka Metropolis Table Tennis rolls today
General Officer Commanding and Area Commander of Chattogram
Activists from 'Insulate Britain' stage a sit down
IMF cuts BD's economic growth forecast for FY23 to 6pc
BD elected UNHRC member because of HR record, says Shahriar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft