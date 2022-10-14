4 bodies recovered, 3 still missing

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 13: River police said on Thursday that they have recovered four bodies, including of Captain Farruq Bin Abdullah and rescued nine survivors of Wednesday morning's FB Magferath fishing trawler capsize with 16 people in the Karnaphuli River.

They said that the bodies were recovered from Shah Amanat Bridge area on Wednesday night and Patenga area n Thursday morning.

Three persons are still missing, they said.

A joint search in on by the divers of Fire Service and Civil Defence and the River Police, they said.

The body of the trawler's chief officer Saiful Islam was recovered at 3am on Thursday, they said.

Later, bodies of Captain Farruq, Second Engineer Jahirul Islam and dock employee Rahmat Miah were recovered on Thursday morning, said Sadarghat River Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ekram Ullah.

Md Bashar succumbed to his injuries while under treatment at Chattogram medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Fourteen people, including the chief engineer, had swum to safety.

As the trawler was being pulled to the yard, its propeller broke and veered out of control, hit the other fishing boats and buoys near the jetty before it capsized.











