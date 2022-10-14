Serve nation with efficiency, dutifulness, PM tells Army



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually addresses the flag raising ceremony of Headquarters 71 Mechanized Brigade, 15 and 40 East Bengals (Mechanized), 9 and 11 Bangladesh Infantry Regiments (Mechanized) held at CMP Centre and School in Savar Cantonment on Thursday. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked the Bangladesh Army to serve the country with professional efficiency, dutifulness and integrity by remaining loyal to the leadership as well as being imbued with the spirit of the War of Liberation and ideals of the Father of the Nation.

The Prime Minister made the call while addressing the National Flag giving ceremony of the Headquarters' "71 Mechanised Brigade" "15 and 40 East Bengal (Mechanised)" as well as "9 and 11 Bangladesh Infantry Regiment (Mechanised)" at the CMP Centre and School in Savar Cantonment.

She joined the event virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban through video conference.

"National Flag is the symbol of a nation's independence, sovereignty, honour and dignity; and that is why it is the sacred duty of all soldiers to uphold the dignity of the flag and honour of the country," she said.

She mentioned that infantry brigade of the Bangladesh Army and a remarkable number of infantry battalions have been mechanised to achieve specific targets.

Pointing at the day's national flag raising, the Prime Minister said more such mechanised brigades and mechanised battalions will be established in the military in the future.

Once the plan of the government is implemented, the capability and excellence of the military will be increased many folds, she said.

She hoped that adding more mechanised units will bring a new dimension in further strengthening the military's capability in handling national security.

About the role of the military, she said that the force is playing a significant role in the nation building like socio-economic and infrastructural development and during the natural and human-made disasters alongside safeguarding sovereignty of the country.

Noting that the military is standing beside the people in facing any disasters, the Prime Minister said that this force played a commendable role during the recent floods in Sylhet division and Netrokona district.

Besides, members of the Bangladesh Army played key role to face the corona pandemic through operation Covid Shield, she said adding that a number of the armed forces members also died while doing their noble duties.

Praising contribution of the Bangladesh Army in establishing world peace and in missions abroad, Sheikh Hasina said that they have brightened image of the country by increasing dignity and honour of the nation through their dutifulness.

The Prime Minister elaborated her government's various steps for modernisation and strengthening of the armed forces through implementation of the forces Goal-2030 as well as establishing new cantonments, brigades, battalions and units.

Besides, new and modern war equipment and machineries including state of the art MPT-2000, MLRS Regiment, air defence missile, modern tank-destroying arms and other heavy equipment have been added to the armed forces, she added.

The Prime Minister categorically said that Bangladesh will not engage in war with anyone as it does not want war.

"We will not engage in war with anyone, we do not want war. The foreign policy of Bangladesh that had given by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is: friendship to all, malice to none."

She said that democracy is prevailing in the country, and as a result Bangladesh has been able to ensure development in every sector.

Earlier, a smart contingent of the Bangladesh Army presented state salute to the Prime Minister who is also in charge of the Ministry of Defence.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and concerned GOCs hoisted National Flags of Headquarters "71 Mechanised Brigade" "15 and 40 East Bengal (Mechanised)" as well as "9 and 11 Bangladesh Infantry Regiment (Mechanised)".

At the outset of the ceremony, a video documentary on the mechanised brigade and regiments was screened. -UNB













