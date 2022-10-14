Video
Nagar Paribahan buses launched on 2 new Dhaka routes

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

Aiming to make more efficient the public transport sector and reduce traffic jam in the capital, the Bus Route Rationalization Committee (BRRC) on Thursday launched buses of Nagar Paribahan on two new routes in the city.
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader inaugurated the service on the two new routes at East Basila Bus Stand in Mohammadpur.
At that time Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam were present there.
A total of 100 more Dhaka Nagar Paribahan buses were launched in two new routes. The buses, 50 each, will be operated from Ghatarchar to Demra Staff Quarter (Route 22) and Ghatarchar to Kadamtoli (Route 26) routes.
Welcoming the initiative, Quader said, "Transport discipline and road discipline are the challenges for us. This challenge must be overcome."
He said, "If there is no order on the roads, there is no order in the transport sector."
The BRRC was formed under the leadership of DSCC mayor on September 9, 2018 to restore order in the capital's public transport service.
The committee rearranged the bus routes of Dhaka city into 42 routes.


