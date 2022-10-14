China positive about funding Teesta River management project: Li Jiming

Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming said on Thursday that Teesta River comprehensive management project is under serious assessment by relevant government agencies.

"China is very positive about funding the 'Comprehensive River Management Project for Teesta River' despite sensitivities and worries among some quarters," Li Jiming said while responding to a question after a conference on "National Image of China in Bangladesh" at a city hotel.

He made these remarks when asked to give an update of the Chinese decision about the project.

Li Jiming said after receiving proposal from Bangladesh government for funding the project China was a bit reluctant for sometimes considering the worries in many, who thought taking loan from China would put Bangladesh in a debt trap.

"After talking to the people living on the banks of the Teesta, we found that they are seriously in favour of the project as it is very important for them," the envoy said.

"We were asked by Bangladesh government officials to do something about the project one year ago. And after the assessment of the embassy, we decided that this is very important," he said.

"But I would have to be frank, that Beijing or the Chinese side is a bit reluctant about this project. The reason of course, you know that there are some sensitivities we observed," the Chinese envoy said.

"If someone comes out and says, "Well, this is again another case of Chinese debt trap," he said pointing to the reasons behind his country's reluctance.

"So I just want to make sure that the local people would welcome it. whether or not they need it- whether they support it, and fortunately, all the answers I got from that trip was very, extremely positive. So it gives me great confidence, to say more to my colleagues in Beijing, to build their confidence" he said narrating why at the end China became positive about funding the project.

"I assure you that our feedback to my Beijing colleagues are very positive and we will tell them that people need this project eagerly and it is going to benefit more than 20 million people, who are also positive. So why not do it. Even though there are some worries or some concerns, to my opinion, we should take it very, very positively" he said referring to his stance on the project.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Envoy recently visited the Teesta bank areas and talked with the local people to know their well-being and desire over the project.

Regarding Chinese involvement in resolving the Rohingya crisis he said, since the beginning of the crisis China has been active in facilitating between Bangladesh and Myanmar.

He said there are some progress but he can not disclose it right now.

We're doers. We're not talkers. So that is what we're doing" he added.

'We found that right now, the most urgent task is confidence building' he said reiterating his country's goal to ensure voluntary, dignified and sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas.

In response to a question on allegations of persecution by Chinese authorities against Uyghur Muslims he said there have been a lot of narratives and news on this cooked up by the Western countries.

Rejecting the allegations he said there are 25 million Muslims and among them Uyghur community represents a portion.

Some of the Uyghur Muslims were found involved in terrorist activities and insurgencies so the authorities took against them as per the laws of the country, the envoy said it is the norms in every country.

"And what I would like to say is that Xinjiang Uyghur related issues are not suppressing a certain minority ethnic group within China because we treat all ethnic groups in China equally. We have 56 different ethnic groups in China and Uyghurs are one of them" he added.

Prof Imtiaz Ahmed, Director of the Centre for Genocide Studies made the presentation of the survey conducted by the Centre on the .National Image of China in Bangladesh.

Among others, Prof MN Akash, Prof Delwar Hossain, Ambassador Munshi Faiz Ahmed spoke on the occasion.

The relations between Bangladesh and China has been elevated from an economic to a strategic partnership, analysis's have started calling the relationship "trusted friendship," even a "time-tested all-weather partnership," the survey report said.

Centre for Genocide Studies (CGS) with support from Embassy of China in Bangladesh has conducted the survey titled "National Image of China in Bangladesh" conducted in January-February, 2022. The report highlights the cordial and friendly bilateral relations that Bangladesh-China have enjoyed since their official diplomatic relation on October 4 in 1975.

The survey respondents expressed their concern regarding the status of Uyghur Muslims in China. There are expectations that the Chinese government will consider the matter with utmost importance, allowing them equal rights.

The respondent have also expressed their dissatisfaction regarding Chinese role in resolving the plight of Rohingya Muslims of Myanmar. They expected that Chinese government will play a significant roles in ensuring their repatriation to Myanmar.

The respondents significantly perceive China as a positive development partner of Bangladesh -----there is an urge to remove trade barriers between the countries and decrease the trade deficit.

The recommendations in the survey reflect the opinions of the respondents . This report has divided the recommendations into five thematic areas-socio-cultural, political and diplomatic, economy and development, strategic and security, and technology.













