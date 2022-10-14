Govt cannot be blamed for parties shunning polls: Shahriar

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said on Thursday that the government cannot take responsibility if any political party does not take part in elections but expects that the polls will be held in a free and fair manner.

The government don't have the capacity to take their responsibility, he told reporters at a briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said he shared this point when he met with the US Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman during his recent visit to Washington.

Alam said he also briefed her about formation of the Election Commission, following search by a committee and the president's dialogue in which some of the political parties did not take part.

Replying to a question, he said elections were acceptable in the past and the coming general election will also be acceptable.

He criticised BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's remarks at a political rally in Chattogram in which he called for restoring democracy and holding polls under a neutral caretaker government.













