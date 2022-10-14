Bulk power price to remain unchanged: BERC

Taking a unique position in the country's history as far as 'tariff' issue is concerned, Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has turned down the proposal of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) to raise bulk power tariff now.

"Considering the present socio-economic situation and power demand-supply scenario, we turned down the proposal," BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil said while announcing the decision at a virtual briefing on Thursday.

He said the Commission takes the final decision, "No tariff will be increased now."

Echoing the right bodies' voice, BERC Chair announced "BPDB has received a subsidy of Tk 17,000 crore from the government. So, it will be no problem for BPDB to adjust its cost."

At the public hearing over the bulk tariff on May 18, consumer rights groups, including representatives from different business bodies, vehemently opposed any rise in power tariff right now, as people are already struggling with high inflation caused by high commodity prices.

They termed the proposal illogical and said BPDB can offset its revenue deficit through addressing irregularities, corruption and unethical practice in buying electricity from inefficient private power plants at higher rates.

"We calculated all data. Some of the private companies which buy power from BPDB have not submitted their data of transactions. We asked all of them to submit the data, unfortunately it did not happen," the BERC Chair remarked.

"During the public hearing and even today we are saying that there was data ambiguity. Due to this we failed to analyse the impact of any rise in bulk tariff on the consumers," he told the virtual meeting.

But when asked whether the Commission will take any step against them, he said, we asked them repeatedly.

"There was data ambiguity," he mentioned.

BERC last increased power tariff in February 2020.

During the public hearing, BPDB officials claimed that BPDB will require revenue of Tk 74,189 crore to generate 88,993 million kilowatt hours (units) of electricity to supply to the power distribution companies.

"But if the BPDB sells its electricity at the existing rate of Tk 5.17 per unit, it will have to face a deficit of Tk 30,251 crore in revenue in the calendar year 2022. So, BPDB needs to raise the power tariff by 65.57 per cent to Tk 8.56 per unit from Tk 5.17," BPDB official told the hearing.

Placing all these arguments before the Commission, BPDB wants a 65.57 tariff hike. However, the technical evaluation committee (TEC) of BERC recommended a 57.83 per cent hike.

According to the state-owned BPDB, its installed power generation capacity is about 25,500 MW, it now generates about 11,000-12,000 MW against a demand for around 14,000 MW and resorts to a load shedding of about 2,000-3000 MW.











