BD votes for Ukraine's territorial integrity

Bangladesh on Thursday voted for the UN resolution, "Territorial Integrity of Ukraine: Defending the Principles of the UN Charter" at the 11th emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on Russia-Ukraine war.

Bangladesh voted for the resolution, "because we strongly believe that the purposes and principles of the UN Charter regarding

respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and peaceful settlement of all disputes must be complied universally for everyone, everywhere under all circumstances, without any exception," State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said at a news briefing at the Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

"We also believe that sovereignty and territorial integrity of any country within its internationally recognized borders should be respected. In this connection, we specially underscore the need to take a uniform stand by the international community against the annexations of Palestinian and other Arab lands by Israel," he said.

Bangladesh and 142 other countries voted in for the resolution, he said.

Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN M Abdul Muhith gave the explanation regarding the vote.

Bangladesh voted for the resolution out of its conviction that the purposes and principles of the UN Charter regarding respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and peaceful settlement of all disputes was applicable for everyone, everywhere under all circumstances, without any exception, said a foreign ministry statement.

A total of 143 member states voted in favour of the resolution, five voted against and 35 abstained.

Belarus, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Nicaragua, Russia and Syria voted against the resolution while India and China abstained.

"Bangladesh remains deeply concerned over the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine and its global socio-economic implications. We believe that antagonism like war or economic sanctions, counter-sanctions cannot bring good to any nation. Dialogue, discussion and mediation are the best ways to resolve crises and disputes," said the statement.

"As a firm believer of multilateralism, we will continue to stand with the United Nations and the office of the SG and supporting them in every way we can. We urge that in order to gain the trust and confidence of the people at all levels, the United Nations and the office of the SG must lead from the front and work to fulfill the expectations of all.

"Bangladesh, therefore, urges all parties in the conflict to play positive role for de-escalation and resume immediate diplomatic dialogue in order to settle all disputes by peaceful means, and refrain from taking any action that may endanger international peace and security," it said.

Bangladesh urged all parties to work towards ending war and stopping arms race for the good of mankind. As member states of the UN, we must continue to work together to promote peace and development.











