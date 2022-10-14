Man to die for rape, murder of minor

A Dhaka Tribunal on Thursday sentenced a man to death for the brutal killing after rape of a six -year-old child at Dakkhinkhan in Dhaka in 2011.

Judge Begum Shamsunnahar of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal in Dhaka sentenced Raihan Ahmed to death. The court also fined the convict Taka two lakh. The convict Raihan is the maternal cousin of the victim.

The news was confirmed to the Daily Observer on Thursday evening by the tribunal PP Ali Asgar Shawpan.