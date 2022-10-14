Video
Friday, 14 October, 2022, 1:41 AM
City News

World Standards Day today

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Staff Correspondent 

Bangladesh will observe the World Standards Day 2022 today along with the other countries across the world.
Marking the day, Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) has taken various programmes for creating awareness among the people.
The head office of BSTI, country's lonely body that looks after the issues relevant with maintaining and ensuring standards, was decorated with different important places of the capital with their banners, festoons and placards.
Marking the day President Md Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder and Industry Secretary Zakia Sultana have given separate messages.
On Sunday (October 16), the national standards authority will organise a discussion meeting at its Tejgaon Industrial Area head office. Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun will attend the event as chief while State Minister Kamal Ahmed Majumder and Secretary Zakia Sultana will join as special guest. BSTI Director General Zanendra Nath Sarker will preside over the discussion meeting.


