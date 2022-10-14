UNFPA launches ‘Celebrating Daughters’ campaign

Marking the 10th anniversary of the International Day of the Girl, UNFPA Bangladesh launched a nation-wide campaign, titled "Celebrating Daughters" with the slogan "My Daughter, My Future" on October 11.

The campaign was launched in collaboration with the Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS) and Concerned Women for Family Development (CWFD), with support from the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD).

A month-long campaign aims to highlight the indispensable role that daughters play in all areas of life and refresh the conversations around the inherent value of women and girls through the active participation of young minds.

It aspires to cultivate a meaningful appreciation in the society for the triple role that women and girls play in the productive, reproductive and community management spheres.







