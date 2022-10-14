Video
PM stresses on farm products

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

PM stresses on farm products

PM stresses on farm products

While addressing Bangabandhu National Agriculture Award distribution programme in capital's Osmani Memorial Auditorium recently, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stressed on raising country's farm products. However, the points she underscored in this regard are diversification of export basket, earning more foreign exchange and becoming self-dependent cutting import reliance.

We believe, her emphasis on boosting farm products is followed by her keen observation of national and global reality. We are also in full agreement with her insistence on optimum utilization of every inch of land and roofs of buildings under the reality of gradual constraint of agricultural lands, increasing population and rising food demands.

Moreover, in the wake of global food crisis erupted mainly from Ukraine-Russia War coupled with Covid-19 fallout, PM's points to make the country self-sufficient in food gain every ground. After all, we are one of the nations, reeling from the worst brunt of the towering price hike in many imported kitchen items including edible oil due to global politics emerged in the wake of nationalist creed, stemmed from Russia-Ukraine War. Under this circumstances, local production of edible oil, ninety percent of which has to be imported, will no doubt bring relief to the commoners.

On achieving food security, Bangladesh must focus on farm products in addition to the production of grains including rice and wheat.

We believe, the global food crisis following the Western ban on Russia, a big bread basket, can also act a blessing for our country as this also offers an opportunity for the development of our own farm products.

It is equally relieving to learn from Prime Mister's statement that government has moved to establish 100 special economic zones across the country to save to save agriculture land from indiscriminate industrial use. Undoubtedly, this is a great move, particularly in the wake of secret competition started under the banner of 'Globalisation' to capture the arable lands among the multinational companies.

We must not forget that Prime Minister's stress on raising farm products carries due future implications. Moreover, the demand for farm food is regularly on rise in the context of changing global food culture. If we are to take the economic advantage of it, we must explore market for farm food outside the country.

But in order to transform Prime Minister's expectation into reality, the first and foremost need is to ensure a peasant-friendly environment where farmers will have access to the attendant logistic supports including benefits of easy loan terms and fair price of their products. Hence the challenges that stand as stumbling block must be removed at first.



