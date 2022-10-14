Laptop for limited income people

Dear Sir

In order to move ahead in the information technology sector in this country, the price of computers should be kept at tolerate levels, Especially if the future of the nation will be able to deliver good configured computers at low cost to the students, they will be able to become proficient in computer education. At present, various companies of Bangladesh have arranged for sale in low cost by importing low-used high-configured laptops from developed countries. Because the people of the lower and middle classes buy these laptops and have the opportunity to become proficient in information technology. Various shops of this country are importing less used high quality laptops from developed countries of the world and providing them at the lowest price at the demand of the country. As a result, many people will be able to buy laptops in their capacity to become proficient in IT.



We want to increase the imports of such laptops by considering the low and middle class people of this country so that people of all classes and professions can afford to buy laptop from the cities of Bangladesh to villages and the information technology sector in the country will one day be world-class.



Arifur Rahman Sumon

Deputy Manager, Sadharan Bima Corporation