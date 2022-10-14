Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 October, 2022, 1:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Laptop for limited income people

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Dear Sir
In order to move ahead in the information technology sector in this country, the price of computers should be kept at tolerate levels, Especially if the future of the nation will be able to deliver good configured computers at low cost to the students, they will be able to become proficient in computer education. At present, various companies of Bangladesh have arranged for sale in low cost by importing low-used high-configured laptops from developed countries. Because the people of the lower and middle classes buy these laptops and have the opportunity to become proficient in information technology. Various shops of this country are importing less used high quality laptops from developed countries of the world and providing them at the lowest price at the demand of the country. As a result, many people will be able to buy laptops in their capacity to become proficient in IT.

We want to increase the imports of such laptops by considering the low and middle class people of this country so that people of all classes and professions can afford to buy laptop from the cities of Bangladesh to villages and the information technology sector in the country will one day be world-class.

Arifur Rahman Sumon
Deputy Manager, Sadharan Bima Corporation



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Laptop for limited income people
US remains a key regional player despite oil price outcry
Sound mental health for all
Night on the river
Power, gas crunch impedes industrial growth
Durga Puja then and now: A shocking transformation
Diabetes among children
How high is the risk of Putin using a nuclear weapon?


Latest News
Military bus blast in Syria kills 18 soldiers: State media
Sheikh Russell Cup Invitational Team Chess begins
US weapons systems Ukraine will or won’t get
Murder and suicide after rape claim 41 women in 9 months: ASK
Misunderstandings on China-related issues must be removed: Chinese Envoy
Actor Masum Aziz on life support
Bangladesh close to borderline 'serious' in Global Hunger Index 2022
International Day for Disaster Reduction observed in Dinajpur
Pakistani senator arrested for anti-army chief tweet
Germany's mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer
Most Read News
17 flood-affected people die in Pakistan bus fire
Doza’s 'The Song of Soul Canvas' in Ctg film fest
DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Global climate crisis: Who’s really responsible?
India's Supreme Court delivers split judgment on hijab ban
Walton Dhaka Metropolis Table Tennis rolls today
General Officer Commanding and Area Commander of Chattogram
Activists from 'Insulate Britain' stage a sit down
IMF cuts BD's economic growth forecast for FY23 to 6pc
BD elected UNHRC member because of HR record, says Shahriar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft