

Sound mental health for all



It is a day to raise awareness and education about mental health worldwide. It was first observed in 1992. In some countries, it is part of the mental illness awareness week. This year the theme of the day is "Make mental health & well-being for all a global priority".



World Health Organization (WHO) says the Covid-19 pandemic has created a global crisis for mental health, increasing short- and long-term stress and leaving the mental health of millions vulnerable and fragile. It has alsobeen mentioned in the first year of the corona pandemic, anxiety and depressive disorders worldwide increased by more than 25 percent compared to the pre-corona period. At the same time, mental health services have been severely disrupted.



Weaknesses in the mental health treatment system have been exposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Before the pandemic, an estimated one in eight people lived with a mental disorder. At the same time, a lack of available services, expertise and lack of funding for mental health treatment has created a widespread crisis in low- and middle-income countries.



According to the WHO, a person commits suicide every 40 seconds worldwide. Fragile mental health is mainly responsible for suicide. If a person has good mental health, he or she will never be suicidal. Most suicides are preventable.



A person suffers from a mental health problem at the time of suicide. Usually, suicides happen because those mental health problems are not given importance or proper treatment is not provided. Suicide rates can be reduced by improving mental health.



According to a National Institute of Mental Health survey, more than 20 million people in the country suffer from various mental disorders, and as a percentage, it is 16.8. According to the study, there are currently 270 psychiatrists for over 165 million people in the country. And for counselling, there are only 250 psychologists.



The government does not have enough skilled workforce for mental health treatment. There is an infrastructural crisis. There are two specialized government hospitals in Dhaka and Pabna, and there is alsoan organizational weakness. Various private hospitals are taking advantage of limited infrastructure, fewer doctors, and a lack of trained human resources.



There is no necessary supervision over these hospitals. Many institutions also treat psychiatric patients with no experience in this field. These institutions do not follow any rules and regulations. Beating is one of their methods of treatment. And in many cases, they combine psychiatry and drug addiction treatment.



The social stigma associated with mental health illness also affects help-seeking behaviour. As a result, mentally ill people carry their disorder in silence with social isolation and discrimination. But very few people are born with mental illness, and sociologists believe that the existing social system is the source of mental health illness.



Mental health illness is rarely considered a public health issue. Social stigma is attached to the mentally ill person in Bangladesh, and mental illness is interpreted differently in stigmatization. Mental illness is viewed as a consequence of sin, as opposed to a biological or psychological process, leading to increased neglect, cruelty, and mistreatment of people with mental illness.



The prevalence of mental illness in Bangladesh is high, and treatment is inadequate. Especially among marginalized communities. Lack of public access to mental health care, shortage of skilled mental health professionals, insufficient financial resources, and social stigma impose barriers to mental health care in Bangladesh. At the aggregate level, the Bangladesh government's lack of healthcare spending, weak advocacy and limited research exacerbates the problem.



The number of people suffering from mental disorders in Bangladesh has been highlighted through various studies. Recent research has pointed to the increasing depression and anxiety felt among university students, leading to increased levels of depression and suicide among students.



The World Health Organization says that increasing social and economic inequality, chronic conflicts, and violence have significantly affected the mental health of the global population. Threatens progress towards betterment and welfare. Moving forward requires us to increase the funding and commitment as individuals, communities, and governments to reduce the cases of mental health illness. Mental health care systems must be strengthened with affordable, quality services and support in concert with all stakeholders.



We can all play our part in raising awareness about mental health which acts as a preventative measure against mental health deterioration. World mental health day provides an opportunity to do this collectively. We must envision a world where everyone's mental health is prioritized. Where mental health is valued and appropriate measures are taken to protect it. Where everyone has an equal opportunity to enjoy mental health and exercise their human rights; and where everyone has access to the mental health care they need.



The World Health Organization says that while the coronavirus pandemic has had and continues to impact our mental health significantly, no doubt celebrating world mental health day will re-energize our efforts to protect and improve our mental health.

The writer is a researcher and

development worker













