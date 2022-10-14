

Night on the river



The stationary vessel was softly splashed by the waves of the river sparkling in the weak lights beaming out of the launch. I passed the time until midnight, reading the science fiction story 'Nightfall' by Issak Assimov. He wrote about a planet with two suns which made the planet enjoy continuous sunlight. It had no night save once in five thousand years when both the suns got eclipse and there was nightfall. The night lasted a few years during which the planet's inhabitants became virtually mad and set about destroying all traces of civilisation. In these times of mass madness, only the wise men and scientists linked the days before and after nightfall. They did it by preserving knowledge in deep underground caves from one epoch of light to another. As I finished reading, I tried to grasp the substance of the meaning of the moving story. Is it the lot of persons who think creatively and innovatively to carry on the torch of civilisation across periods of dismal darkness of ignorance. As the night advanced, my lonely thoughts and the sound of rippling waves of the river kept me lively company.



The morning came early the next day. As soon as we finished our simple breakfast abroad the launch, the UP chairman and his associates came to bid us good-bye. We entertained them with tea. It was then time to start the return journey to Narayanganj. By afternoon, we reached Narayanganj and took a motor vehicle to Dhaka. Rousseau was happy with his new experience. I was happy on two counts. First, I could now write to Walie Ashraf Bhai that I had been to his home police station. Second, I will have another evening and night in the company of friends, parents, brothers and sisters in Dhaka. Next morning, I would reach Brahmanbaria by a two-hour train ride from Dhaka.



Brahmanbaria: a lively town: Travel to the thanas of Brahmanbaria was exciting and interesting. It helped me feel the pulse of the people at the grass roots. It opened my eyes to the day-to-day life of village folks. The essential pattern had changed only a little compared with the distant past. Modernisation along with the intrusion of technology had changed the texture of life. Nevertheless, even during the late 1960s, the inner selves of people remained splendidly simple.



Towns, including sub-divisional headquarters such as Brahmanbaria, were, no doubt, a little urban. At heart, they remained virtually extensions of the simple villages around them. Like other mufassil towns Brahmanbaria had its distinctive marks of an administrative headquarters. Thus, the sub-divisional courts, the police lines, colleges including the women's college, schools such as the nearly hundred 75-year-old Annada High School, the municipality and the sub-jail formed indivisible landmarks of the proud town. In addition, it had what many other similar towns did not have: the headquarters of the natural gas reserve, the Titas Gas. It constituted the source and focus of the elaborate network of industrial and domestic natural gas supply to the central and eastern part of the province. There was also the temple of the famous diety, Kalbhairab. People from near and far came to visit the temple. Then there was the long metalled road, the main avenue of the town. Houses and community facilities dotted the two sides. The main market place also scrawled along both sides of the long road. Then there was the inevitable railway station. It was an important junction. To its north lay Ashuganj and Bhairab Bazar, climbing up to Kulaura and Sylhet. To its south lay the Akhaura junction and Comilla, the district headquarters.



As the SDO, my mornings and noons were occupied by hearing cases in the court, granting interviews to people and participating in official meetings. The afternoons often found me in seminars, symposia or discussion meetings. These were on religious, social or cultural subjects and usually organised by the social and community organisations.



Social service: As already mentioned, I had been involved in voluntary social service from my school days. I was, therefore, happy to be in Brahmanbaria where the community was known for its inclination towards voluntary social services. True to its reputation, the Sub-Division had numerous active social organisations and clubs. Many of these spontaneously cooperated with the government in social work. The SDO Brahmanbaria was regarded as the virtual uncrowned king of social service ventures. All this was within my knowledge soon after my joining as SDO. Nevertheless, a great surprise awaited me. One day, my wife Sufia said to me that she would like to feed some beggars to honour the memory of her late father. I knew by that time in districts and sub-divisions, you rely on the nezarat deputy collector or the nazir to get or arrange anything. Accordingly, I told the nazir, Brahmanbaria to get hold of a few beggars so that they could be fed. The nazir looked at me and said with disarming simplicity, 'Sir, there is no beggar in Brahmanbaria town.' I was annoyed and said, 'Are you joking? Do you want me to believe that beggars have vanished from the town?' The nazir looked at me in all humility and said, 'Sir, the social welfare department in Brahmanbaria has succeeded in its programme of "Beggary Eradication".' All the beggars of the town are working at a handicraft centre and earning more money than they did by begging. On hearing this, I went out with the nazir to the Social Welfare Centre and found the truth in the nazir's statement. A dedicated officer of the social welfare department, Syed Ahmed, had, indeed, succeeded in turning the beggars of Brahmanbaria into self-respecting and productive workers. I congratulated him and commended his work.



Eleven years later, when I was appointed the head of the department, director of the Social Welfare Directorate of Bangladesh, I found that Syed Ahmed had become an assistant director in the headquarters in Dhaka. Later during 1980 when I resigned from my government job, he was promoted to the rank of deputy director. As for my wife's desire to feed beggars in Brahmanbaria in 1969, it was fulfilled by a practical move by the nazir. He brought six beggars from adjacent rural areas to serve the purpose.



Despite its success in eliminating beggary in the Brahmanbaria town in 1969, the government in the Social Welfare Directorate remained unable to replicate it in the whole of the country. The situation is no better in the second decade of the 21st century. The reason for the lack of success in this regard is mainly the want of a strong political will and the consequent absence of well organised and coordinated move by the bureaucratic machinery.

The author, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research, Bangladesh (CDRB) and Editor quarterly "Asian Affairs" was a former teacher of political science in Dhaka University (1964-1967) and former member of the erstwhile Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP)

(1967-1980) and former

non-partisan technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh (1990)













It was not easy to move about in the rural depths of Banchharampur on a fairly cold winter night. My colleagues and I, however, went around the thana headquarters and the TTDC as the darkness was partially removed by the light of powerful lanterns. As we came back from the round, the UP chairman humbly requested us to have dinner with him. He had prepared a feast and all assembled looked forward to participate in it. I had already decided that my immediate colleagues and brother Rousseau would not take part in the dinner as it was organised by the very person whose reported misdeeds we had come to enquire. There were silent moments of unease as our would-be host heard 'no'. They were disappointed as their ardent urgings failed to have any positive impact on us. It was in grime silent that Rousseau, Khaleque the cook and I moved back into the launch. We had a simple dinner of rice, chicken and dal, washed down with tea. The highly disappointed Khaleque broke the silence and said, 'Sir, there would be no harm if we took the dinner arranged by the chairman. After all he could be found innocent after the enquiry.' I did not reply to him and continued to sip my tea. Time moved in slow steps within the dimly-lit motor launch and the darkness of the river outside.The stationary vessel was softly splashed by the waves of the river sparkling in the weak lights beaming out of the launch. I passed the time until midnight, reading the science fiction story 'Nightfall' by Issak Assimov. He wrote about a planet with two suns which made the planet enjoy continuous sunlight. It had no night save once in five thousand years when both the suns got eclipse and there was nightfall. The night lasted a few years during which the planet's inhabitants became virtually mad and set about destroying all traces of civilisation. In these times of mass madness, only the wise men and scientists linked the days before and after nightfall. They did it by preserving knowledge in deep underground caves from one epoch of light to another. As I finished reading, I tried to grasp the substance of the meaning of the moving story. Is it the lot of persons who think creatively and innovatively to carry on the torch of civilisation across periods of dismal darkness of ignorance. As the night advanced, my lonely thoughts and the sound of rippling waves of the river kept me lively company.The morning came early the next day. As soon as we finished our simple breakfast abroad the launch, the UP chairman and his associates came to bid us good-bye. We entertained them with tea. It was then time to start the return journey to Narayanganj. By afternoon, we reached Narayanganj and took a motor vehicle to Dhaka. Rousseau was happy with his new experience. I was happy on two counts. First, I could now write to Walie Ashraf Bhai that I had been to his home police station. Second, I will have another evening and night in the company of friends, parents, brothers and sisters in Dhaka. Next morning, I would reach Brahmanbaria by a two-hour train ride from Dhaka.Brahmanbaria: a lively town: Travel to the thanas of Brahmanbaria was exciting and interesting. It helped me feel the pulse of the people at the grass roots. It opened my eyes to the day-to-day life of village folks. The essential pattern had changed only a little compared with the distant past. Modernisation along with the intrusion of technology had changed the texture of life. Nevertheless, even during the late 1960s, the inner selves of people remained splendidly simple.Towns, including sub-divisional headquarters such as Brahmanbaria, were, no doubt, a little urban. At heart, they remained virtually extensions of the simple villages around them. Like other mufassil towns Brahmanbaria had its distinctive marks of an administrative headquarters. Thus, the sub-divisional courts, the police lines, colleges including the women's college, schools such as the nearly hundred 75-year-old Annada High School, the municipality and the sub-jail formed indivisible landmarks of the proud town. In addition, it had what many other similar towns did not have: the headquarters of the natural gas reserve, the Titas Gas. It constituted the source and focus of the elaborate network of industrial and domestic natural gas supply to the central and eastern part of the province. There was also the temple of the famous diety, Kalbhairab. People from near and far came to visit the temple. Then there was the long metalled road, the main avenue of the town. Houses and community facilities dotted the two sides. The main market place also scrawled along both sides of the long road. Then there was the inevitable railway station. It was an important junction. To its north lay Ashuganj and Bhairab Bazar, climbing up to Kulaura and Sylhet. To its south lay the Akhaura junction and Comilla, the district headquarters.As the SDO, my mornings and noons were occupied by hearing cases in the court, granting interviews to people and participating in official meetings. The afternoons often found me in seminars, symposia or discussion meetings. These were on religious, social or cultural subjects and usually organised by the social and community organisations.Social service: As already mentioned, I had been involved in voluntary social service from my school days. I was, therefore, happy to be in Brahmanbaria where the community was known for its inclination towards voluntary social services. True to its reputation, the Sub-Division had numerous active social organisations and clubs. Many of these spontaneously cooperated with the government in social work. The SDO Brahmanbaria was regarded as the virtual uncrowned king of social service ventures. All this was within my knowledge soon after my joining as SDO. Nevertheless, a great surprise awaited me. One day, my wife Sufia said to me that she would like to feed some beggars to honour the memory of her late father. I knew by that time in districts and sub-divisions, you rely on the nezarat deputy collector or the nazir to get or arrange anything. Accordingly, I told the nazir, Brahmanbaria to get hold of a few beggars so that they could be fed. The nazir looked at me and said with disarming simplicity, 'Sir, there is no beggar in Brahmanbaria town.' I was annoyed and said, 'Are you joking? Do you want me to believe that beggars have vanished from the town?' The nazir looked at me in all humility and said, 'Sir, the social welfare department in Brahmanbaria has succeeded in its programme of "Beggary Eradication".' All the beggars of the town are working at a handicraft centre and earning more money than they did by begging. On hearing this, I went out with the nazir to the Social Welfare Centre and found the truth in the nazir's statement. A dedicated officer of the social welfare department, Syed Ahmed, had, indeed, succeeded in turning the beggars of Brahmanbaria into self-respecting and productive workers. I congratulated him and commended his work.Eleven years later, when I was appointed the head of the department, director of the Social Welfare Directorate of Bangladesh, I found that Syed Ahmed had become an assistant director in the headquarters in Dhaka. Later during 1980 when I resigned from my government job, he was promoted to the rank of deputy director. As for my wife's desire to feed beggars in Brahmanbaria in 1969, it was fulfilled by a practical move by the nazir. He brought six beggars from adjacent rural areas to serve the purpose.Despite its success in eliminating beggary in the Brahmanbaria town in 1969, the government in the Social Welfare Directorate remained unable to replicate it in the whole of the country. The situation is no better in the second decade of the 21st century. The reason for the lack of success in this regard is mainly the want of a strong political will and the consequent absence of well organised and coordinated move by the bureaucratic machinery.The author, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research, Bangladesh (CDRB) and Editor quarterly "Asian Affairs" was a former teacher of political science in Dhaka University (1964-1967) and former member of the erstwhile Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP)(1967-1980) and formernon-partisan technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh (1990)