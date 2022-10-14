

Power, gas crunch impedes industrial growth



Unlike existing major readymade garment export, ceramics are of high value added exportable products. If we look at the latest official data, export growth of ceramic products in first quarter of the current financial year (FY23) is positive. In July-September its growth stands at 1.68 per cent higher to an amount of $10.89 million.



This is higher than the government set export target for the first quarter. The strategic target for July-September period in running fiscal was $10.71 million and even the growth is higher than the first quarter of last fiscal and it was $9.94 million.



By assessing the above data it is seen that despite prolonged pandemic coronavirus and ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine export of Bangladeshis ceramic products is on rise and in the same time its local market is also growing as housing and other construction works are in full swing now.



In last fiscal the export amount was $41.36 million With the growing export growth the government has also set a new target of exporting ceramics to an amount $50 million. It may exceed target at the end of the running fiscal. But the export target could be double to $100 million and local market could be stronger by totally stopping imports if there are government supports in development of this potential sector. Currently Private sector investments in manufacturing ceramics playing a good role in saving foreign currencies as an import substitute sector and Bangladesh with its own manufactured ceramic products is now self sufficient instead of import and to make ceramic products available with cheaper prices domestically private sector investments are required more than existing numbers.



Nowadays ceramic pottery, tiles, tableware, sanitary ware, insulators, and other ceramic products are very popular and in high demand both in the local as well as international markets. Currently around half a million people are involved in this sector directly or indirectly and the investment size of the sector has exceeded Tk155 billion.



Domestically made ceramic products have replaced imports. As per market data there are about 72 ceramic industries in Bangladesh producing tableware, tiles and sanitary. And many factories are currently exporting products to dozens of countries like USA, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Poland, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Russian Federation, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Libya, Turkey, Jordan, Iran, Qatar, Oman, Syria, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, India, Maldives, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Brazil and others.



As per prediction the global market of ceramic products by 2025 will reach at $407.72 billion. The figure reveals that it is ample scope for Bangladesh to grab more international market share. It is a wonderful avenue to earn foreign currency for Bangladesh.



On the other hand, load shedding crisis added an additional burden on businesses to operate their production processes. Such crisis raised questions about the government's resource management policy and they cannot ignore their responsibility regarding the current crisis even though they blamed Russia's invasion of Ukraine behind the crisis.



The government should focus on exploring the renewable energy resources so that they can ensure uninterrupted energy supply for the local industries. The sector meets around 86.53 per cent of the demand for tableware, 59.77 per cent of the demand for sanitary-ware and 86.74 per cent of the local demand for tiles.



Shinepukur, Monno and FAAR Ceramics are leading the local and international tableware market while RAK Ceramics, Abul Khair and Excellent Ceramics are leading the sanitary-ware market.



The industry also attracts foreign investments that come mainly from China and the Middle-Eastern countries.



There are one foreign and six joint venture companies in the country, including RAK Ceramics, Fu-Wang and China-Bangla Ceramics. Now the concerns for Bangladesh ceramic industry are the increase in gas prices, the news that we are running out of natural gas is also raising concerns and might affect future foreign investments. That means if in the future there is a shortage or no natural gas available for industries, we will have to import gas to run our factories. That will certainly affect the cost of production and then the ceramic export sector might face severe difficulties.



Few other concerns include ceramic exporters may have to go through a hard time after Bangladesh graduates from the least developed country (LDC) status in 2026 as such products will face 12.7 per cent tariff on average when entering international markets. The average incentive for ceramic exporters is currently 10 per cent. But such subsidies must be paid after graduation and so, local ceramic products will face pressure in terms of export competition. Bangladesh ceramic manufacturers would face competition from countries like India and Vietnam, which have already signed free trade agreements (FTA) with the EU and UK. After graduation, Bangladesh will face a situation where its ceramic products will have to be exported with duty while Indian and Vietnamese goods will be exported without duty due to their FTAs.



Bangladesh is currently enjoying the benefits of the employer investment fund (EIF) for the development of its technical capacity for export. This benefit will no longer be available after graduation, and Bangladesh will have to find alternative sources to develop its export capacity and the solutions to the challenges lies in acting on these steps; reducing the cost of production, which means we have to introduce modern technology and machinery in this sector.



The authorities concerned should pay more close attention to the ceramic industry and take necessary steps to ensure the ceramic industry continues to grow.

The writer is managing director,

Bridge Chemie Limited and

an expert in ceramics sector

















