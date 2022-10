Digital certificates and Smart ID cards were given to 120 freedom fighters Digital certificates and Smart ID cards were given to 120 freedom fighters at a programme held in Sapahar Upazila Parishad Hallroom of Naogaon on Thursday. Upazila Parishad Chairman Alhaj Shahjahan Mandal was present as the chief guest while Sapahar UNO Abdullah Al Mamun presided over the programme. Upazila Parishad Female Vice-Chairman Nargis Sarker and former FF commander Omar Ali Molla were also present at that time. photo: observer