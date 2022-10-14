Eight sued over death of Satkhira FF

SATKHIRA, Oct 13: A case has been filed with Satkhira Sadar Police Station (PS) in connection with death of a freedom fighter (FF) at Satkhira Medical College Hospital.

The deceased's son Md Abdullah lodged a case with the PS accusing eight people including Satkhira Medical College Hospital Director Dr Kudrat-e-Khoda on Tuesday.

The other accused are Technician Abdul Halim, Ward Master Murad Hossain, Elevator Man Arif and four unknown people. They were accused for negligence of their duty.

Earlier in the morning, the FFs formed a human chain to demand a proper investigation of the incident and bring those involved under the law.

It is to be noted that FF Syed Ali Mandal, 86, of Baichna Village of Sadar Upazila, came to Satkhira Medical College Hospital on October 4 to take medicine from home, but did not return.

A general diary was filed with Satkhira Sadar PS the following day.

Later on, police recovered the body of the FF from inside an elevator of the medical hospital on October 9.











