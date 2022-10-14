Youth ‘commits suicide’ at Monpura

MONPURA, BHOLA, Oct 13: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Monpura Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Nazim, 22, son of Md Ibarahim Master, a resident of Batankhali Village under Uttar Sakuchia Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, Nazim committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room in the house due to a family feud over motorcycle buying.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 10am and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Monpura Police Station (PS) in this regard.

Officer-in-Charge of Monpura PS Sayeed Ahmed confirmed the incident.











