Friday, 14 October, 2022, 1:39 AM
Road mishaps claim five lives in four districts

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Our Correspondents

Five people including an elderly woman have been killed in separate road accidents in four districts- Bhola, Gopalganj, Dinajpur and Bogura, on Wednesday and Thursday.
DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: An octogenarian man was killed after being crushed by a trolley in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Md Aiyub Ali, 80, a resident of Moddha Joynagar Village.
Banglabazar Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Md Sheikh Farid said a freight trolley crushed Aiyub near Banglabazar Vegetable Market in the upazila in the morning when he was crossing the road, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Bhola Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.
However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the police official added.
GOPALGANJ: An elderly woman was killed in a road accident in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Delwara Begum, 70, a resident of Khoiran Village in Muksudpur Upazila of the district.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhanga Highway Police Station (PS) Taimur Rahman said a speedy vehicle hit Delwara Begum in Hoglakandi area of Kashiani Upazila in the morning while she was crossing the road, which left her dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.
However, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.  
DINAJPUR: Two motorcyclists have been killed after being crushed by a truck in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
The deceased were identified as Mamun, 30, a resident of the upazila, and Zahid Hasan, 32, hailed from Thakurgaon District. They were employees of Pran Group.
Dinajpur Kotwali PS Inspector Golam Mawla said a truck hit a motorcycle and crushed its riders Mamun and Zahid in Dinajpur Central Bus Terminal area at night when the motorcycle was overtaking another truck, which left them critically injured.
They were rescued by locals and immediately taken to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, an unnatural death case was filed with Kotwali PS in this regard, the inspector added.
NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A man was killed in a road accident in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Based, 60, son of late Siraj Mandal, a resident of Koidhop Village in Gabtali Upazila of the district. He was a cotton trader by profession.  
Police and local sources said six cotton traders including Abdul Based was returning Nandigram from Mokamtala Bazar under Shibganj Upazila of Chapainawabganj District in the morning carrying cotton by a pickup van. On the way, the pickup van fell into a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering while giving side to an auto-rickshaw in Singjani Mor area adjacent to Kundarhat Bus Stand, which left Abdul Based dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.  
Kundarhat Highway PS OC Shahidul Islam confirmed the    incident.


