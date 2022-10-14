Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 October, 2022, 1:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Campaign for Khulna Zilla Parishad polls gains momentum

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Oct 13: With just four days left for the Zilla Parishad elections, scheduled on October 17, candidates, both chairmen and members, have stepped up their campaign in rural areas to woo the voters.
Leaders of Awami League (AL) on Tuesday addressed public gatherings in favour of their candidate Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid at different places in the district.
Sheikh Harun, president of district unit of AL, was seen busy making exchange of views with voters at all upazila units of AL in the last couple of days.
S M Mortoza Rashidi Dara and Dr Sheikh Baharul Alam have begun campaign at different upazilas for the last two days.
Dara, general secretary of Khulna Divisional Sports Association, and Dr Sheikh Baharul Alam, newly elected president of Bangladesh Medical Association-Khulna Unit, have submitted memorandum to Returning Officer Md Moniruzzaman Talukder accusing State Minister, KCC Mayor and Parliament Members of violating electoral rules.
In separate allegations, both the candidates claimed, the VIPs violated electoral rules through seeking votes to the voters in the name of view-exchange meeting with AL leaders and voters at Khulna Club recently.
Moniruzzaman Talukder,  who is also Khulna deputy commissioner, told The Daily Observer  that notice will be sent to State Minister, KCC Mayor and Parliament Members seeking their reply against the allegations.
"At least four executive magistrates have been deployed to watch candidates' activities, especially monitoring election code of conduct," he added.
More executive magistrates will be deployed before and after the Zilla Parishad polls, he maintained.
A total of 978 voters will cast their votes through EVM at 10 centres in each nine upazila headquarters and Khulna Zilla School in the city.
Returning Officer said all public representatives including KCC mayor and councillors, all Upazila Parishad and Union Parishad chairmen, vice-chairmen and members are the voters in upcoming Zilla Parishad polls. He also urged all chairmen and members, and candidates for abiding by electoral rules to ensure a peaceful election.
A total of three candidates are competing for the chairman post, 28 candidates are competing for the 9 general member posts while 13 woman candidates are for the three women reserved seat posts.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Digital certificates and Smart ID cards were given to 120 freedom fighters
Eight sued over death of Satkhira FF
Youth ‘commits suicide’ at Monpura
Road mishaps claim five lives in four districts
Campaign for Khulna Zilla Parishad polls gains momentum
Villagers suffer for shaky bridge at Mathbaria
Two electrocuted in M’singh, Panchagarh
Minor dies from snakebite at Pekua


Latest News
Military bus blast in Syria kills 18 soldiers: State media
Sheikh Russell Cup Invitational Team Chess begins
US weapons systems Ukraine will or won’t get
Murder and suicide after rape claim 41 women in 9 months: ASK
Misunderstandings on China-related issues must be removed: Chinese Envoy
Actor Masum Aziz on life support
Bangladesh close to borderline 'serious' in Global Hunger Index 2022
International Day for Disaster Reduction observed in Dinajpur
Pakistani senator arrested for anti-army chief tweet
Germany's mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer
Most Read News
17 flood-affected people die in Pakistan bus fire
Doza’s 'The Song of Soul Canvas' in Ctg film fest
DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Global climate crisis: Who’s really responsible?
India's Supreme Court delivers split judgment on hijab ban
Walton Dhaka Metropolis Table Tennis rolls today
General Officer Commanding and Area Commander of Chattogram
Activists from 'Insulate Britain' stage a sit down
IMF cuts BD's economic growth forecast for FY23 to 6pc
BD elected UNHRC member because of HR record, says Shahriar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft