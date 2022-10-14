Campaign for Khulna Zilla Parishad polls gains momentum

KHULNA, Oct 13: With just four days left for the Zilla Parishad elections, scheduled on October 17, candidates, both chairmen and members, have stepped up their campaign in rural areas to woo the voters.

Leaders of Awami League (AL) on Tuesday addressed public gatherings in favour of their candidate Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid at different places in the district.

Sheikh Harun, president of district unit of AL, was seen busy making exchange of views with voters at all upazila units of AL in the last couple of days.

S M Mortoza Rashidi Dara and Dr Sheikh Baharul Alam have begun campaign at different upazilas for the last two days.

Dara, general secretary of Khulna Divisional Sports Association, and Dr Sheikh Baharul Alam, newly elected president of Bangladesh Medical Association-Khulna Unit, have submitted memorandum to Returning Officer Md Moniruzzaman Talukder accusing State Minister, KCC Mayor and Parliament Members of violating electoral rules.

In separate allegations, both the candidates claimed, the VIPs violated electoral rules through seeking votes to the voters in the name of view-exchange meeting with AL leaders and voters at Khulna Club recently.

Moniruzzaman Talukder, who is also Khulna deputy commissioner, told The Daily Observer that notice will be sent to State Minister, KCC Mayor and Parliament Members seeking their reply against the allegations.

"At least four executive magistrates have been deployed to watch candidates' activities, especially monitoring election code of conduct," he added.

More executive magistrates will be deployed before and after the Zilla Parishad polls, he maintained.

A total of 978 voters will cast their votes through EVM at 10 centres in each nine upazila headquarters and Khulna Zilla School in the city.

Returning Officer said all public representatives including KCC mayor and councillors, all Upazila Parishad and Union Parishad chairmen, vice-chairmen and members are the voters in upcoming Zilla Parishad polls. He also urged all chairmen and members, and candidates for abiding by electoral rules to ensure a peaceful election.

A total of three candidates are competing for the chairman post, 28 candidates are competing for the 9 general member posts while 13 woman candidates are for the three women reserved seat posts.













