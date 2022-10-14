

Villagers suffer for shaky bridge at Mathbaria

The bridge is over Sangrail Canal, connecting Betmore and Amrajhuri unions. But the bridge has been remaining deplorable for the last 30/40 years.

After construction, the bridge has not been brought under regular maintenance, care and repairing. Now it has been turned into a bridge sculpture. The bridge is connected with two unions. No union has taken any initiative in this regard.

Local MP Dr. Rustam Ali Faraje is aware of the matter. He repeatedly assured the villages of constricting a new bridge. But till today there has been no progress in this regard.

Locals said, there are many students in a college, secondary and primary school schools, madrasas, mosques and temples on both sides of the canal. Thousands of people use the bridge that is like a death trap. With risk, people are using it, and very often they are getting down the canal and receiving injuries.

Farmer Jahangir Khan said, a daily labourer Shah Alam got seriously wounded after falling from the bridge. Harunor Rashid, a villager, said, with the betel nut tree, temporary repairing of the bridge has been made, but it is very risky for patients who want to take services from local community clinics, and it is also risky for children, women and senior citizens.

Upazila Engineer Kazi Abu Saied Md Jasim said, the detail project proposal (DPP) has been sent to the higher authorities concerned for approval. "After getting the budget allocation, we will go for official formalities," he added.













