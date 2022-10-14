Two electrocuted in M’singh, Panchagarh

A young man and a minor child have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Panchagarh, in three days.

NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: A young man was electrocuted in Nandail Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sagar Mia, 22, son of Ah Halim, a resident of Chaluapara Village under Kharua Union in the upazila. He was the former general secretary of Kharua Union Ward No. 5 Unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League. He was a student of a college in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Sagar came in contact with live electricity at around 9am while he was trying charge his mobile phone at his room in the house, which left him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Nandail Model Police Station Mizanur Rahman Akand confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

PANCHAGARH: A minor boy was electrocuted in Debiganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Asim, 6, son of Nishikanta Chandra, a resident of Lakshmirhat Bevalpara area under Debiduba Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that Asim came in contact with an electric wire in the afternoon while he was connecting an electric fan in his house, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Debiganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.













