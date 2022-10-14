Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 October, 2022, 1:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two electrocuted in M’singh, Panchagarh

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondents

A young man and a minor child have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Panchagarh, in three days.
NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: A young man was electrocuted in Nandail Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Sagar Mia, 22, son of Ah Halim, a resident of Chaluapara Village under Kharua Union in the upazila. He was the former general secretary of Kharua Union Ward No. 5 Unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League. He was a student of a college in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Sagar came in contact with live electricity at around 9am while he was trying charge his mobile phone at his room in the house, which left him dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge of Nandail Model Police Station Mizanur Rahman Akand confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.
PANCHAGARH: A minor boy was electrocuted in Debiganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Asim, 6, son of Nishikanta Chandra, a resident of Lakshmirhat Bevalpara area under Debiduba Union in the     upazila.
It was learnt that Asim came in contact with an electric wire in the afternoon while he was connecting an electric fan in his house, which left him critically injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Debiganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Digital certificates and Smart ID cards were given to 120 freedom fighters
Eight sued over death of Satkhira FF
Youth ‘commits suicide’ at Monpura
Road mishaps claim five lives in four districts
Campaign for Khulna Zilla Parishad polls gains momentum
Villagers suffer for shaky bridge at Mathbaria
Two electrocuted in M’singh, Panchagarh
Minor dies from snakebite at Pekua


Latest News
Military bus blast in Syria kills 18 soldiers: State media
Sheikh Russell Cup Invitational Team Chess begins
US weapons systems Ukraine will or won’t get
Murder and suicide after rape claim 41 women in 9 months: ASK
Misunderstandings on China-related issues must be removed: Chinese Envoy
Actor Masum Aziz on life support
Bangladesh close to borderline 'serious' in Global Hunger Index 2022
International Day for Disaster Reduction observed in Dinajpur
Pakistani senator arrested for anti-army chief tweet
Germany's mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer
Most Read News
17 flood-affected people die in Pakistan bus fire
Doza’s 'The Song of Soul Canvas' in Ctg film fest
DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Global climate crisis: Who’s really responsible?
India's Supreme Court delivers split judgment on hijab ban
Walton Dhaka Metropolis Table Tennis rolls today
General Officer Commanding and Area Commander of Chattogram
Activists from 'Insulate Britain' stage a sit down
IMF cuts BD's economic growth forecast for FY23 to 6pc
BD elected UNHRC member because of HR record, says Shahriar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft