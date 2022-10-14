Minor dies from snakebite at Pekua

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR, Oct 13: A minor child was killed after being bitten by a snake in Pekua Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sadek Muhammad Jihan, 4, son of Salahuddin, a resident of Mehernama Nandirpara area under Pekua Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that a poisonous snake bit Jihan while he was playing on the backyard of the house in the evening, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Pekua Upazila Health Complex, but they came to know that there was no snakebite treatment or vaccine in Pekua Hospital. Later on, they took the child to Chakaria Hospital, where Jihan died at around 9:30pm.

The deceased's paternal grandfather Ali Ahmed alleged that Jihan died due to negligence of the physicians of Pekua Upazila Health Complex.












