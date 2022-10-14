Seven men arrested in rape cases

Seven people were arrested in separate rape cases in three districts- Narayanganj, Natore and Manikganj, recently.

NARAYANGANJ: A dancer was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after performing dances at a birthday party.

The incident took place in Choutrapasha area of Sonargaon Upazila in the district at around 1 am on Thursday.

Police arrested four people in the morning after a case had been filed by the victim with Sonargaon Police Station (PS) accusing seven people.

The arrested persons are Israfil, 33, Ruhul Amin, 20, Babu, 26, and Khokon Alam, 26, residents of Choutrapasha area.

Quoting the victim girl, Taltola Police Outpost In-Charge Zakir Rabbani said the girl was returning home after performing dances at a birthday party of a child in Bhorgaon area at early hours.

A gang of seven people suddenly blocked their way and allegedly raped the girl keeping her dance team leader Arif at gunpoint, he added.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonargaon PS Mohammad Hafizur Rahman said police have already arrested four people for their alleged involvement in the incident.

Efforts are underway to arrest the other accused, the OC added.

NATORE: Two men have been detained in two different rape cases in Gurudaspur and Bagatipara upazilas of the district recently.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the head teacher of a girls' school in Gurudaspur Upazila for raping his student.

He was arrested from Takitala Village in Kaliakoir Upazila of Gazipur District.

The arrested man is Firoz Ahmed, 48, son of late Golam Mostafa, a resident of Daulatpur Village under Nazirpur Union in Gurudaspur Upazila. He is the head teacher of Nazirpur Mariam Memorial Girls' High School. Local sources said Firoz took the victim, an SSC examinee from the school, to a rented house in Rajshahi on Saturday last, and raped her there several times.

The victim's mother lodged a case with Gurudaspur PS accusing Firoz and his two brothers.

Following this, members of RAB-5 arrested Firoz from Kaliakoir Upazila in Gazipur at around 12:30am on Wednesday.

On the other hand, RAB members arrested a man for raping a speech-impaired woman in Bagatipara Upazila of the district.

The arrested man is Monirul Islam Noyon, 27, son of late Taiyab Ali, a resident of Dumrai Village in the upazila.

RAB sources, in a press release on Saturday, said a rape case was filed with Bagatipara Model PS on September 21 last.

Following this, RAB members arrested the accused Noyon from Arambag area in Dhaka on October 7.

However, the arrested was handed over to Bagatipara Model PS.

MANIKGANJ: Police arrested a man on charge of attempt to rape a speech-impaired girl in Ghior Upazila of the district.

The arrested person is Fazlu Mia, 45, son of Adu Mia, a resident of Borotia Village in the upazila.

Ghior PS OC Aminur Rahman said Fazlu Mia is a vendor. He went to sell fruits in Ramkanta Village on Tuesday. At that time, he entered the house of the victim as she was alone there, and tried to violate her.

Hearing her scream, locals rushed in, rescued the girl. Sensing the presence of the locals, Fazlu fled the scene. Later on, the victim's mother lodged a case with Ghior PS at around 12am on Wednesday.















