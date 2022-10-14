Video
Home Countryside

Lightning strike kills woman in Jhenidah

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

JHENIDAH, Oct 13: A woman was killed by lightning strike in Harinakundu Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Madhumala Khatun, 45, wife of Mokchhed Ali, a resident of Harishpur Village in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Madhumala was working on the yard of her house in the afternoon. At that time, thunderbolt struck on her, leaving the woman dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge of Harinakundu Police Station Saiful Islam confirmed the incident.


