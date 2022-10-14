Three burnt dead in Laxmipur, Mymensingh

Three people including a man and his father have been killed in separate fire incidents in two districts- Laxmipur and Mymensingh, in two days.

LAXMIPUR: A pregnant girl was burnt to death and her mother and brother were injured in a fire incident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Anika Sultana, 17, daughter of expatriate Anwar Hossain, a resident of Gopalpur Purba Maguri Village under Uttar Joypur Union in the upazila. She was the wife of Ratan of the area and a tenth grader at Gopalpur High School.

The injured persons are: the deceased's mother Josna Akhter, 40, and younger brother Rokon Mahmud, 9.

Police and local sources said a fire broke out in the house of Anwar Hossain at dawn, which left Anika dead on the spot and two of her family members critically injured. Locals suspect that miscreants might have set fire on the house due to unknown reason.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Superintend of Laxmipur Police Md Mahfuzzaman Ashraf confirmed the incident, adding that investigation is going on in this regard.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A man and his father, who was burnt to injure in Bhaluka Upazila of the district, died Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.

The deceased were identified as Kajal Mia, 40, and his father Abdul Maleq, 65, residents of Bhaluka Upazila.

Local sources said Kajal and his father Maleq were burnt injured in a fire that broke out in the court building under Bhaluka Municipality on Saturday morning due to gas leakage.

The injured were rescued and admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, where Abdul Maleq died.

Later on, Kajal Mia succumbed to his injuries at the hospital at dawn on Tuesday while undergoing treatment.

Bhaluka Fire Service Senior Station Officer Mamun confirmed the incident.














