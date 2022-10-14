Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 October, 2022, 1:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three burnt dead in Laxmipur, Mymensingh

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondents

Three people including a man and his father have been killed in separate fire incidents in two districts- Laxmipur and Mymensingh, in two days.
LAXMIPUR: A pregnant girl was burnt to death and her mother and brother were injured in a fire incident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Anika Sultana, 17, daughter of expatriate Anwar Hossain, a resident of Gopalpur Purba Maguri Village under Uttar Joypur Union in the upazila. She was the wife of Ratan of the area and a tenth grader at Gopalpur High School.
The injured persons are: the deceased's mother Josna Akhter, 40, and younger brother Rokon Mahmud, 9.
Police and local sources said a fire broke out in the house of Anwar Hossain at dawn, which left Anika dead on the spot and two of her family members critically injured. Locals suspect that miscreants might have set fire on the house due to unknown reason.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Superintend of Laxmipur Police Md Mahfuzzaman Ashraf confirmed the incident, adding that investigation is going on in this regard.  
BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A man and his father, who was burnt to injure in Bhaluka Upazila of the district, died Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.
The deceased were identified as Kajal Mia, 40, and his father Abdul Maleq, 65, residents of Bhaluka Upazila.
Local sources said Kajal and his father Maleq were burnt injured in a fire that broke out in the court building under Bhaluka Municipality on Saturday morning due to gas leakage.
The injured were rescued and admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, where Abdul Maleq died.
Later on, Kajal Mia succumbed to his injuries at the hospital at dawn on Tuesday while undergoing treatment.    
Bhaluka Fire Service Senior Station Officer Mamun confirmed the     incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Digital certificates and Smart ID cards were given to 120 freedom fighters
Eight sued over death of Satkhira FF
Youth ‘commits suicide’ at Monpura
Road mishaps claim five lives in four districts
Campaign for Khulna Zilla Parishad polls gains momentum
Villagers suffer for shaky bridge at Mathbaria
Two electrocuted in M’singh, Panchagarh
Minor dies from snakebite at Pekua


Latest News
Military bus blast in Syria kills 18 soldiers: State media
Sheikh Russell Cup Invitational Team Chess begins
US weapons systems Ukraine will or won’t get
Murder and suicide after rape claim 41 women in 9 months: ASK
Misunderstandings on China-related issues must be removed: Chinese Envoy
Actor Masum Aziz on life support
Bangladesh close to borderline 'serious' in Global Hunger Index 2022
International Day for Disaster Reduction observed in Dinajpur
Pakistani senator arrested for anti-army chief tweet
Germany's mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer
Most Read News
17 flood-affected people die in Pakistan bus fire
Doza’s 'The Song of Soul Canvas' in Ctg film fest
DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Global climate crisis: Who’s really responsible?
India's Supreme Court delivers split judgment on hijab ban
Walton Dhaka Metropolis Table Tennis rolls today
General Officer Commanding and Area Commander of Chattogram
Activists from 'Insulate Britain' stage a sit down
IMF cuts BD's economic growth forecast for FY23 to 6pc
BD elected UNHRC member because of HR record, says Shahriar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft