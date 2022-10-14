Two found dead in Chattogram, Barishal

Two people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Chattogram and Barishal, in three days.

CHATTOGRAM: Police recovered the body of a woman from Agrabad area in the city on Thursday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Double Mooring Police Station (PS) Sakhawat Hossain locals spotted the body of the woman in Maheshkhal area at around 7:30 am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are trying to find out the identity of the woman, the OC added.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the floating body of a man from the Arial Khan River in Muladi Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 35, could not be known immediately.

Nazirpur Naval Police Outpost Inspector Pradip Kumar said locals spotted the body of the man tied its hands and legs with brick floating in the Arial Khan River in Saheber Char area under Nazirpur Union in the upazila at around 6:30pm and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Police assumed that he might be murdered in a planned way. However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the police official added.













