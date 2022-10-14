Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 October, 2022, 1:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Int’l Day for Disaster Risk Reduction observed

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Our Correspondents

A rally was brought out in Mirzaganj Upazila of Patuakhali on Thursday on the occasion of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction-2022. photo: observer

A rally was brought out in Mirzaganj Upazila of Patuakhali on Thursday on the occasion of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction-2022. photo: observer

The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction-2022 was observed on Thursday across the country and the globe in a befitting manner.
To mark the day, different programmes were organized in Kishoreganj and Rangamati districts.
KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, the district administration and District Relief & Rehabilitation Office jointly organized different programmes in the town.
A colourful rally was brought out in the morning, and it paraded the main streets in the town.
Later on, a discussion meeting was held on Kishoreganj Government Gurudayal College Field in the town.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (General) Mohammad Golam Mustafa was present as the chief guest while District Relief & Rehabilation Officer Md Lutfur Rahman presided over the meeting.
Additional Superintend of Police Nure Alam, Upazila Project Implementation Officer Sifat Bin Rahman, and Fire Service & Civil Defence Assistant Director Mukarram Ali, among others, were also present at the programme.
RANGAMATI: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.
A discussion meeting was held in the DC office.
Rangamati DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, ADC Md Saiful Islam, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Office Nazma Binte Amin, Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Nasrin Islam and Deputy Director of District Fire Service Station Didarul Alam, among others, attended the programme.
Later on, a physical display participated by the fire service personnel was shown on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Digital certificates and Smart ID cards were given to 120 freedom fighters
Eight sued over death of Satkhira FF
Youth ‘commits suicide’ at Monpura
Road mishaps claim five lives in four districts
Campaign for Khulna Zilla Parishad polls gains momentum
Villagers suffer for shaky bridge at Mathbaria
Two electrocuted in M’singh, Panchagarh
Minor dies from snakebite at Pekua


Latest News
Military bus blast in Syria kills 18 soldiers: State media
Sheikh Russell Cup Invitational Team Chess begins
US weapons systems Ukraine will or won’t get
Murder and suicide after rape claim 41 women in 9 months: ASK
Misunderstandings on China-related issues must be removed: Chinese Envoy
Actor Masum Aziz on life support
Bangladesh close to borderline 'serious' in Global Hunger Index 2022
International Day for Disaster Reduction observed in Dinajpur
Pakistani senator arrested for anti-army chief tweet
Germany's mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer
Most Read News
17 flood-affected people die in Pakistan bus fire
Doza’s 'The Song of Soul Canvas' in Ctg film fest
DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Global climate crisis: Who’s really responsible?
India's Supreme Court delivers split judgment on hijab ban
Walton Dhaka Metropolis Table Tennis rolls today
General Officer Commanding and Area Commander of Chattogram
Activists from 'Insulate Britain' stage a sit down
IMF cuts BD's economic growth forecast for FY23 to 6pc
BD elected UNHRC member because of HR record, says Shahriar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft