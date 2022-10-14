Int’l Day for Disaster Risk Reduction observed



A rally was brought out in Mirzaganj Upazila of Patuakhali on Thursday on the occasion of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction-2022. photo: observer

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in Kishoreganj and Rangamati districts.

KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, the district administration and District Relief & Rehabilitation Office jointly organized different programmes in the town.

A colourful rally was brought out in the morning, and it paraded the main streets in the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held on Kishoreganj Government Gurudayal College Field in the town.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (General) Mohammad Golam Mustafa was present as the chief guest while District Relief & Rehabilation Officer Md Lutfur Rahman presided over the meeting.

Additional Superintend of Police Nure Alam, Upazila Project Implementation Officer Sifat Bin Rahman, and Fire Service & Civil Defence Assistant Director Mukarram Ali, among others, were also present at the programme.

RANGAMATI: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

A discussion meeting was held in the DC office.

Rangamati DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, ADC Md Saiful Islam, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Office Nazma Binte Amin, Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Nasrin Islam and Deputy Director of District Fire Service Station Didarul Alam, among others, attended the programme.

Later on, a physical display participated by the fire service personnel was shown on the occasion.













