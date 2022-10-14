KMP kicks off special drive in city to curb crimes

KHULNA, Oct 13: Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) has started a 20-day special drive from October 11 against criminals including drug traders, eve-teaser and 'Kishor gang' to curb crimes in the city. The drive will continue until October 30.

Deputy Police Commissioner (South) Tazul Islam disclosed the matter at the monthly law and order meeting held in the deputy commissioner's (DC) conference room.

Check-posts have been set up at all entry points in the city to prevent plying of illegal vehicles, battery-run easy bike, and three wheelers to ensure traffic management, he added.

Chaired by DC Md Moniruzzaman Talukder, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tanveer Ahmed, Civil Surgeon Dr Sujat Ahmed, President of Khulna Lawyers Association Advocate Saiful Islam, President of Khulna Press Club S M Nazrul Islam, ex-president S M Zahid Hossain, Deputy Chief Information Officer of PID Zenat Ara Ahmed, Freedom Fighter (FF) Alamgir Kabir and Paikgachha Upazila Chairman Moniruzzaman Montu spoke at the meeting.

Among others, government officials, FFs, members of law-enforcing agencies, UNOs, upazila chairmen, leaders of civil society, attended the meeting.

ASP Tanveer Ahmed said, police is working tirelessly to control crimes.

"We have taken various steps against 'Kishore Gang', eve-teaser extortion on highway and traffic management," he said, adding that everybody should come forward to prevent drug abuse and all social curse side by side with police to ensure crime-free society.

Khulna Civil Surgeon Dr Sujat Ahmed said, any fatality has not been reported in Khulna in the last couple of months, and currently very few coronavirus patients (Covid-19) were admitted at Khulna medical College Hospital.

DC Moniruzzaman Talukder said, youths are misguided through drug abuse and internet using.

He urged law-enforcing agencies to perform duties with utmost sincerity ahead of Zilla Parishad election.

He also urged Zilla Parishad chairman and member candidates to maintain electoral rules during the polls.













