Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 October, 2022, 1:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Tharoor on ‘uneven playing field’ in Congress prez poll

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

NEW DELHI, Oct 13: Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that his remark on the "uneven playing field" was about the alleged difference in treatment of the two candidates by some office bearers. Addressing a press briefing at Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office, Tharoor said that several PCC chairpersons and senior party leaders met and welcomed Mallikarjun Kharge but the same courtesy was not extended to him.
"I am not complaining...I know that the vote of an ordinary (Congress) worker and that of a senior leader have equal value. So, I am not saying that it will have much impact on me. But if you are asking about the level-playing field, do you not see a difference in treatment?'
The Lok Sabha member from Thiruvananthapuram was responding to a question about his earlier reported comments that some aspects of the poll suggest an uneven playing field.
Tharoor said that his remarks were not against the party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry but about some "shortcomings in the system." He highlighted the difficulty faced by his team in contacting the PCC delegates because of the inconsistency in the two lists that were made available.
"My complaint is not that they are doing this intentionally. Some mistakes were made because there has not been an election for the last 22 years. I am aware that Mistry Sahab and his team are trying to conduct a free and fair election," the senior Congress leader added.    -HT



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tharoor on ‘uneven playing field’ in Congress prez poll
Biden to prioritize China competition amid ‘dangerous’ Russia
Iraqi security forces block a road leading to the Green Zone in Baghdad
UK PM faces fresh political woes after difficult MPs meeting
US says to defend ‘every inch’ of NATO as nuclear planning group meets
Shehbaz says ‘absolutely willing’ to talk to India
France begins direct gas shipments to Germany
Putin tells Erdogan: Russia could create ‘gas hub’ in Turkey


Latest News
Military bus blast in Syria kills 18 soldiers: State media
Sheikh Russell Cup Invitational Team Chess begins
US weapons systems Ukraine will or won’t get
Murder and suicide after rape claim 41 women in 9 months: ASK
Misunderstandings on China-related issues must be removed: Chinese Envoy
Actor Masum Aziz on life support
Bangladesh close to borderline 'serious' in Global Hunger Index 2022
International Day for Disaster Reduction observed in Dinajpur
Pakistani senator arrested for anti-army chief tweet
Germany's mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer
Most Read News
17 flood-affected people die in Pakistan bus fire
Doza’s 'The Song of Soul Canvas' in Ctg film fest
DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Global climate crisis: Who’s really responsible?
India's Supreme Court delivers split judgment on hijab ban
Walton Dhaka Metropolis Table Tennis rolls today
General Officer Commanding and Area Commander of Chattogram
Activists from 'Insulate Britain' stage a sit down
IMF cuts BD's economic growth forecast for FY23 to 6pc
BD elected UNHRC member because of HR record, says Shahriar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft