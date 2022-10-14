

Iraqi security forces block a road leading to the Green Zone in Baghdad on October 13 as lawmakers gather for their fourth attempt this year to elect a new state president and break political gridlock that has sparked deadly violence. Rocket fire targeting Baghdad's Green Zone wounded 10 people as lawmakers gathered in a bid to elect a new president, a security official said. Nine Katyusha-style rockets targeted the capital's fortified government and diplomatic district, the security forces said in a statement. photo : AFP