Friday, 14 October, 2022, 1:37 AM
UK PM faces fresh political woes after difficult MPs meeting

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, Oct 13: Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss faced fresh woes on Thursday after a prominent Conservative party insider said some of her own MPs were considering a push to replace her with two former rivals.
"All sorts of different people are talking about all sorts of different things because the Conservative backbenchers are casting around for a possible replacement for (finance minister) Kwasi Kwarteng, even for a possible replacement for Liz Truss," Paul Goodman told the BBC.
Goodman, a former Tory MP who is editor of the influential ConservativeHome blog, said that less than 40 days into her premiership "all sorts of names are being thrown about" to replace the beleaguered leader.
MPs have been alarmed by a YouGov poll two weeks ago that gave the main opposition Labour party of Keir Starmer a huge overall lead of 33 points.
The poll came after the government's controversial September 23 mini-budget that spooked the financial markets, heaping further pressure on cash-strapped households battling a cost-of-living crisis.
The lead is the biggest the Labour party has recorded in any published poll since the late 1990s heyday of former leader Tony Blair.
Goodman said that the names being talked about included former finance minister Rishi Sunak -- who stood against Truss for the leadership of the Tory party -- and "even Boris Johnson", whom she replaced as premier and party leader early last month.
"One idea doing the rounds is that Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak, who, after all, between them got pretty much two-thirds of the votes of MPs (in the leadership contest), come to some kind of arrangement and essentially take over."
Mordaunt, a former defence minister, also stood against Truss, and is currently a member of her government.
Truss has enjoyed the shortest honeymoon period of any British political leader in living memory, so much so that The Economist this week said she had "the shelf-life of a lettuce".    -AFP


