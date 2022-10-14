Shehbaz says ‘absolutely willing’ to talk to India

ASTANA, Oct 13: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday he was "absolutely willing and ready" to engage with India for the sake of regional peace and prosperity, but the onus was on New Delhi to take the necessary measures " for meaningful and result-oriented engagement".

"I am absolutely ready and willing to have a serious dialogue and discussion with our counterparts, Indians, provided that they show sincerity of purpose and they show that they are ready to discuss issues that have really kept us at a distance over decades," he said while addressing the 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in Kazakhstan.

The premier regretted issues that have kept the two countries apart had hampered the promotion of bilateral trade and investment.

"This has to come to a stop," he stressed, adding, "but the onus remains on India to take the necessary steps for meaningful and result oriented-engagement.

"Pakistan desires peaceful relations with all its neighbours, including India. However, until India brings its atrocities in occupied Kashmir to a grinding halt, just and lasting peace will remain elusive".

The prime minister stressed that the people deserve resources to be diverted to their education and health.

"I want to leave behind a legacy of peace and progress for the prosperity of the coming generations of our region," he said. "Pakistan's first priority at the moment is to revive rapid and equitable economy".

PM Sharif highlighted India's unabated atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir for the last seven decades, where he said, that the Kashmiris faced the continued denial of their right to self-determination.

He urged other countries to take notice of India's "bullet over ballot" policy as it blatantly quashed the United Nations Security Council's resolution on holding a plebiscite in Kashmir.

"India has become a threat to its minorities, neighbours and the entire region," he said.

Meanwhile, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, in his first rally in Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, ruled out talks with Pakistan, accusing it of fomenting terrorism.

Speaking in Baramulla for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Mr Shah focused his ire on the "three families that ruled Kashmir for seventy years".

The Indian Express quoted him as saying that elections to the Indian-held J&K Assembly would be held as soon as the election commission completes the process of revision of electoral rolls.

"Some people are giving me suggestions that I should talk to Pakistan, those who have ruled here for seventy years are giving me suggestions," Mr Shah told the rally. "But I am clear, I don't want to talk to Pakistan. I would talk to Gujjars and Paharis of Baramulla. I will talk to the youth of Kashmir.

"They (Pakistan) have spread terrorism here. What good have they done for Kashmir." -DAWN












