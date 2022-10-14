Putin tells Erdogan: Russia could create ‘gas hub’ in Turkey

ASTANA, Oct 13: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Moscow would consider developing a "gas hub" in Turkey, with Russia's supplies to Europe disrupted by Ukraine-related sanctions and leaks at key pipelines.

"Turkey has turned out to be the most reliable route for deliveries today, even to Europe. We could consider the possibility of creating a gas hub in Turkey for supplies to other countries," the Russian leader told Erdogan at a face-to-face meeting in the capital of Kazakhstan.

Erdogan has aimed to retain open dialogue with Russia and Western countries since the start of Russia's invasion, despite an array of differences including conflicts in Syria and elsewhere.

"It would be a platform, not only for deliveries, but also for determining (gas) prices," Putin said at the meeting with Erdogan, adding that: "Today these prices are exorbitant and we could normally regulate this without any political overtones".

Gas prices have skyrocketed since the beginning of Russia's war and Europe has struggled to find alternative energy supplies after Russia strangled deliveries in response to Western sanctions.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday defended Ankara's booming trade ties with Moscow, during his fourth meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in three months.

The United States and the European Union are putting renewed pressure on Turkey to comply with sanctions they imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

But Erdogan has refused, offering NATO member Turkey as a neutral venue for possible truce talks, and approving a range of agreements that have seen the value of exports to Russia more than double in recent months.

Meeting Putin at the start of a regional summit in Kazakhstan, Erdogan mentioned Russia's construction of Turkey's first nuclear power plant, which Ankara hopes to open next year.

Erdogan also raised the idea of Russia building a second nuclear power plant in northern Turkey, while Putin proposed relying on Turkey more to transport Russian natural gas.

"While Turkey and Russia's steps will disturb certain circles, they will make less developed countries happy," Erdogan said, referring to a deal he helped broker paving the way for Ukrainian grain deliveries across the Black Sea. -AFP











