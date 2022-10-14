Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 October, 2022, 1:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Putin tells Erdogan: Russia could create ‘gas hub’ in Turkey

Erdogan defends ties with Russia during talks with Putin

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

ASTANA, Oct 13: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Moscow would consider developing a "gas hub" in Turkey, with Russia's supplies to Europe disrupted by Ukraine-related sanctions and leaks at key pipelines.
"Turkey has turned out to be the most reliable route for deliveries today, even to Europe. We could consider the possibility of creating a gas hub in Turkey for supplies to other countries," the Russian leader told Erdogan at a face-to-face meeting in the capital of Kazakhstan.
Erdogan has aimed to retain open dialogue with Russia and Western countries since the start of Russia's invasion, despite an array of differences including conflicts in Syria and elsewhere.
"It would be a platform, not only for deliveries, but also for determining (gas) prices," Putin said at the meeting with Erdogan, adding that: "Today these prices are exorbitant and we could normally regulate this without any political overtones".
Gas prices have skyrocketed since the beginning of Russia's war and Europe has struggled to find alternative energy supplies after Russia strangled deliveries in response to Western sanctions.
Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday defended Ankara's booming trade ties with Moscow, during his fourth meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in three months.
The United States and the European Union are putting renewed pressure on Turkey to comply with sanctions they imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
But Erdogan has refused, offering NATO member Turkey as a neutral venue for possible truce talks, and approving a range of agreements that have seen the value of exports to Russia more than double in recent months.
Meeting Putin at the start of a regional summit in Kazakhstan, Erdogan mentioned Russia's construction of Turkey's first nuclear power plant, which Ankara hopes to open next year.
Erdogan also raised the idea of Russia building a second nuclear power plant in northern Turkey, while Putin proposed relying on Turkey more to transport Russian natural gas.
"While Turkey and Russia's steps will disturb certain circles, they will make less developed countries happy," Erdogan said, referring to a deal he helped broker paving the way for Ukrainian grain deliveries across the Black Sea.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tharoor on ‘uneven playing field’ in Congress prez poll
Biden to prioritize China competition amid ‘dangerous’ Russia
Iraqi security forces block a road leading to the Green Zone in Baghdad
UK PM faces fresh political woes after difficult MPs meeting
US says to defend ‘every inch’ of NATO as nuclear planning group meets
Shehbaz says ‘absolutely willing’ to talk to India
France begins direct gas shipments to Germany
Putin tells Erdogan: Russia could create ‘gas hub’ in Turkey


Latest News
Military bus blast in Syria kills 18 soldiers: State media
Sheikh Russell Cup Invitational Team Chess begins
US weapons systems Ukraine will or won’t get
Murder and suicide after rape claim 41 women in 9 months: ASK
Misunderstandings on China-related issues must be removed: Chinese Envoy
Actor Masum Aziz on life support
Bangladesh close to borderline 'serious' in Global Hunger Index 2022
International Day for Disaster Reduction observed in Dinajpur
Pakistani senator arrested for anti-army chief tweet
Germany's mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer
Most Read News
17 flood-affected people die in Pakistan bus fire
Doza’s 'The Song of Soul Canvas' in Ctg film fest
DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Global climate crisis: Who’s really responsible?
India's Supreme Court delivers split judgment on hijab ban
Walton Dhaka Metropolis Table Tennis rolls today
General Officer Commanding and Area Commander of Chattogram
Activists from 'Insulate Britain' stage a sit down
IMF cuts BD's economic growth forecast for FY23 to 6pc
BD elected UNHRC member because of HR record, says Shahriar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft