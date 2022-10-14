Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 October, 2022, 1:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Zimbabwe coach confident of reaching Super 12 at T20 WC

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

HARARE, OCT 13: Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton said he will be disappointed if his side fail to progress through the preliminary rounds when the T20 World Cup starts in Australia on Sunday.
Zimbabwe will open their campaign against Ireland on Monday before facing West Indies and Scotland in the first round in Hobart, needing to win two matches to guarantee a place in the Super 12 stage.
"We should be winning all three games," said Houghton. "Anything less than that will be disappointing."
Zimbabwe have played some impressive cricket since Houghton, Zimbabwe's first Test captain back in 1992, was appointed for his second stint as national coach in July, a week before the World Cup qualifying tournament in Bulawayo.
Zimbabwe swept through the qualifiers unbeaten and followed up by beating Bangladesh in Twenty20 and one-day series in Harare.
They lost three World Cup Super League one-day matches against India but performed well at times against formidable opponents.
Their most recent competitive match was a one-day win against Australia in Townsville to finish a losing series on a high note.
"It was a difficult pitch to bat first on, so winning the toss was important, as it was in the two games Australia won. But it certainly sent positive thoughts throughout the camp."
Zimbabwe have seldom been at full strength recently because of injuries, notably to captain Craig Ervine and key bowlers Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara, who are now fully recovered.
"At one stage we had five good players out injured,  but we were still winning, which is a tribute to our depth. Now everyone is fit and I hope it stays that way."
As a player, Houghton was part of a Zimbabwe team that was capable of competing with the best in the world. "We had a strong team then but we didn't have the depth we have now," he said.
"All the work we did on development 30 or 40 years ago is starting to pay dividends. We have five franchise teams in our domestic cricket and the standard is much better than it was in my day.
"My only concern is that we have a lot of players of similar ability. What we're looking for is players who can rise head and shoulders above the rest as Andy Flower did when he played for us."
Houghton says Zimbabwe's strength is their bowling.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Salah scores fastest Champions League hat-trick as Liverpool crush Rangers
Lewandowski saves drowning Barca in thrilling Inter draw
Zimbabwe coach confident of reaching Super 12 at T20 WC
Sajjat snatches victory for Rahmatganj in BFF U-18 Football
Ireland seek fresh shocks at T20 World Cup
Sheikh Russel Cup Invitational Team Chess Championship begins
Asian Champions' autographed bats auctioned
Poor bowling dismay Shakib, Liton's shine


Latest News
Military bus blast in Syria kills 18 soldiers: State media
Sheikh Russell Cup Invitational Team Chess begins
US weapons systems Ukraine will or won’t get
Murder and suicide after rape claim 41 women in 9 months: ASK
Misunderstandings on China-related issues must be removed: Chinese Envoy
Actor Masum Aziz on life support
Bangladesh close to borderline 'serious' in Global Hunger Index 2022
International Day for Disaster Reduction observed in Dinajpur
Pakistani senator arrested for anti-army chief tweet
Germany's mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer
Most Read News
17 flood-affected people die in Pakistan bus fire
Doza’s 'The Song of Soul Canvas' in Ctg film fest
DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Global climate crisis: Who’s really responsible?
India's Supreme Court delivers split judgment on hijab ban
Walton Dhaka Metropolis Table Tennis rolls today
General Officer Commanding and Area Commander of Chattogram
Activists from 'Insulate Britain' stage a sit down
IMF cuts BD's economic growth forecast for FY23 to 6pc
BD elected UNHRC member because of HR record, says Shahriar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft