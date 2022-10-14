Video
Friday, 14 October, 2022
Sports

Sajjat snatches victory for Rahmatganj in BFF U-18 Football

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

Sajjat scored a brace as the traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society, came from behind, and earned a convincing 3-1 goal victory over Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in the BFF U-18 Football League on Thursday.
Apart from Sajjat's two goals, Nabidul supported him with a lone goal for Rahmatganj while Naymul scored the only goal for Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra held at govt. physical education college ground in the city. The match was locked 1-1 at the breather.
Naymul put the freedom fighters Muktijoddha ahead early in the 10th minute while Sajjat restored the parity for Rahmatganj in the 32nd minute of the match.
After the resumption, Rahmatganj came to the field in a more organised way and took the lead when Sajjat scored his second goal for his team in the 53rd minute of the match.
Nabidul sealed the victory scoring the third goal for the traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj in the 72nd minute of the match.
Muktijoddha Sangsad however tried their best to stage a fight back in the match, but they failed to score any in the remaining proceeding.     -BSS


