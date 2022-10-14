Ireland seek fresh shocks at T20 World Cup

DUBLIN, OCT 13: Ireland head into the Twenty20 World Cup without retired star batsman Kevin O'Brien but boasting plenty of experience as they seek to build on their morale-boosting series win against Afghanistan.

The 3-2 home series win in August was a welcome change in fortunes for Andrew Balbirnie's men, who had lost their previous seven T20 matches, against India, New Zealand and South Africa.

Ireland failed to qualify for the main Super 12 phase at last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE after defeats to Sri Lanka and Namibia in the first round.

This year in Australia they are grouped with Zimbabwe, Scotland and West Indies in the first round as they chase a place in the top two in Group B, which would ensure qualification for the Super 12 round. Their first game is on Monday against Zimbabwe in Hobart.

"It's an exciting time for Irish cricket as we embark on another major global tournament," said Andrew White, the chairman of national men's selectors.

Ireland's path to Test status was paved with eye-catching performances on the global stage, notably their win over Pakistan at the 2007 50-over World Cup and their stunning defeat of England in India four years later.

But they will now be without the talismanic O'Brien, whose 50-ball century -- still the quickest in 50-over World Cup history -- propelled Ireland to that celebrated win over England in Bangalore.

The 38-year-old retired from international cricket in August after falling out of contention for the T20 World Cup.

Ireland have dropped off-spinner Andy McBrine and brought in Simi Singh, with their squad also featuring experienced hard-hitting batsman Paul Stirling, all-rounder George Dockrell and rising batting star Harry Tector.

"Over the last year we have been building a solid core squad while creating more depth in our T20 cricket," said White.

"I think fans have started to see the positive strides the players have been making in this format -- especially with the series win over Afghanistan -- and we hope we can take this momentum into the tournament in Australia." -AFP











