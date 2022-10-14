Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 October, 2022, 1:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Asian Champions' autographed bats auctioned

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
BIPIN DANI

Asian Champions' autographed bats auctioned

Asian Champions' autographed bats auctioned

Two cricket bats carrying autographs of the recently Asia Cup winners Sri Lankan team members were auctioned in Australia.  
This was revealed by Malik Zaveer, the Sri Lanka Cricket  (SLC) board representative in Australia.
"We felicitated the entire Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lankan team here (Melbourne) on Tuesday. All members of the Sri Lankan World Cup team were present".
"Two bats, which were signed by all team members were auctioned and one of these two bats fetched the highest bid of 4,000 Australian dollars".
The identity of the highest bidder was not revealed though. The official SLC function felicitating the players and a Gala Dinner was hosted by the Sri Lankan residents association in Melbourne.
This has been the only official function, approved by the SLC for the Sri Lankan team.  
"We had also arranged a question-answer session for the invitees. It was a full-house attended by 400 people. Players very well- answered the questions of the fans. There was a heavy demand from the fans to collect players' autographs.  
The function was attended by the SLC president Shammi Silva and the CEO Ashley de Silva.
There was also a special plan to felicitate Maheesh Theekshana on last Thursday (October 6). The past students of Colombo's St. Benedict's College, who are now living in Australia had organised a felicitation function for Maheesh Theekshana. who also studied in the same college. However, the ceremony had to be cancelled at the last minute, it is learnt.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Salah scores fastest Champions League hat-trick as Liverpool crush Rangers
Lewandowski saves drowning Barca in thrilling Inter draw
Zimbabwe coach confident of reaching Super 12 at T20 WC
Sajjat snatches victory for Rahmatganj in BFF U-18 Football
Ireland seek fresh shocks at T20 World Cup
Sheikh Russel Cup Invitational Team Chess Championship begins
Asian Champions' autographed bats auctioned
Poor bowling dismay Shakib, Liton's shine


Latest News
Military bus blast in Syria kills 18 soldiers: State media
Sheikh Russell Cup Invitational Team Chess begins
US weapons systems Ukraine will or won’t get
Murder and suicide after rape claim 41 women in 9 months: ASK
Misunderstandings on China-related issues must be removed: Chinese Envoy
Actor Masum Aziz on life support
Bangladesh close to borderline 'serious' in Global Hunger Index 2022
International Day for Disaster Reduction observed in Dinajpur
Pakistani senator arrested for anti-army chief tweet
Germany's mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer
Most Read News
17 flood-affected people die in Pakistan bus fire
Doza’s 'The Song of Soul Canvas' in Ctg film fest
DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Global climate crisis: Who’s really responsible?
India's Supreme Court delivers split judgment on hijab ban
Walton Dhaka Metropolis Table Tennis rolls today
General Officer Commanding and Area Commander of Chattogram
Activists from 'Insulate Britain' stage a sit down
IMF cuts BD's economic growth forecast for FY23 to 6pc
BD elected UNHRC member because of HR record, says Shahriar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft