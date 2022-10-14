

Asian Champions' autographed bats auctioned

This was revealed by Malik Zaveer, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board representative in Australia.

"We felicitated the entire Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lankan team here (Melbourne) on Tuesday. All members of the Sri Lankan World Cup team were present".

"Two bats, which were signed by all team members were auctioned and one of these two bats fetched the highest bid of 4,000 Australian dollars".

The identity of the highest bidder was not revealed though. The official SLC function felicitating the players and a Gala Dinner was hosted by the Sri Lankan residents association in Melbourne.

This has been the only official function, approved by the SLC for the Sri Lankan team.

"We had also arranged a question-answer session for the invitees. It was a full-house attended by 400 people. Players very well- answered the questions of the fans. There was a heavy demand from the fans to collect players' autographs.

The function was attended by the SLC president Shammi Silva and the CEO Ashley de Silva.

There was also a special plan to felicitate Maheesh Theekshana on last Thursday (October 6). The past students of Colombo's St. Benedict's College, who are now living in Australia had organised a felicitation function for Maheesh Theekshana. who also studied in the same college. However, the ceremony had to be cancelled at the last minute, it is learnt.













