Friday, 14 October, 2022, 1:36 AM
New Zealand tri-series 2022

Poor bowling dismay Shakib, Liton's shine

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (R) and Litton Das run between the wickets during the Twenty20 tri-series cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 13, 2022. photo: AFP

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (R) and Litton Das run between the wickets during the Twenty20 tri-series cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 13, 2022. photo: AFP

Bangladesh concede a seven-wicket defeat against Pakistan on Thursday after ugly bowling and fielding despite posting 173 runs on the board ridding on the bat of Liton Das and skipper Shakib Al Hasan.
Winning the toss at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, Bangladesh opted to bat first but lost both the openers within powerplay as Soumya Sarkar went on four while Nazmul Hossain Shanto departed on 12 off 15. Shanto failed to score anything from first nine balls he faced as a T20i opener!
But twin men on song skipper Shakib and one-down batter Liton's slaughter work pull the Tigers to a leading position. They stood 88-run 3rd wicket's partnership till Liton's departure on 69 off 42. The Stalwart hit the ball to the fence for six occasions while sent the ball into the crowd twice on the way to his 164 strike rated innings. Shakib face as many balls to score one short of Liton with seven boundaries and three over boundaries.
None of the later whiffers could prolong the innings as Bangladesh once again failed to utilize the death overs. They lost three wickets in last two overs to manage 12 runs only and it made the difference of the game.
Needing 174 runs, the world's best T20i opening pair combining number one and number three batters on World Ranking, made the tough chase easier remaining undivided to stockpile 101-run partnership. Mohammad Rizwan scored 69 off 56 before being preyed by part-time pacer Soumya Sarkar in the penultimate over whereas skipper Babar Azam was dismissed on 55 off 40 balls.
Haider Ali went for a duck but Mohammad Nawaz's windy unbeaten 45 off 20 was the key to chase such a big total and Asif Ali was batting on two as Pakistan confirmed their victory in the 2nd last ball of the game.
Untidy Bangladesh bowling and fielding helped Pakistan to win the match, especially Mohammad Saifuddin, who remained wicketless giving away 53 runs from 3.5 overs. Saifuddin also dropped Rizwan's regulation catch when he was 32.
With this match, the winless series for Bangladesh came to an end and they will fly to Australia for taking part in the forthcoming T20 World Cup commencing from October 16.


