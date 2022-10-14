Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 October, 2022, 1:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England bet on Livingstone, drop Lees for tour of Pakistan

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

LONDON, OCT 13: White-ball specialist Liam Livingstone has been given the chance to shine with the red ball for England's Test tour to Pakistan as opener Alex Lees was dropped from the 15-man squad announced on Wednesday.
Livingstone has never played an international at Test level and has not even featured in first-class cricket for over a year, increasingly focusing his efforts on the shorter forms after becoming a mainstay of England's limited-overs side.
The 29-year-old's selection represents a huge gamble having sat out Lancashire's entire championship season and managing just eight games in the two previous campaigns, averaging 11 in 2021 and 18.5 in 2020.
But he has quickly become a star of the international game in limited overs.
Livingstone smashed his country's fastest ever international century in just 42 balls against Pakistan last summer and his style is likely to chime with the attacking instincts of captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.
Lees, who was left out of the pool of players given a central contract earlier in the week, has paid for averaging just 23.8 from 10 Test caps.
Keaton Jennings, whose two Test centuries were both made in the sub-continent, returns along with Ben Duckett, while Surrey all-rounder Will Jacks has earned his first call-up to the Test squad.
Veteran fast bowler Stuart Broad misses out with his partner expecting their first child towards the end of November, making room for Surrey's Jamie Overton.
England's trip is their first to play a Test series in Pakistan since 2005.
"It will be a historic tour and a compelling series against a good side," said England's managing director of cricket Rob Key.
"The selectors have picked a squad for the conditions we can expect in Pakistan.
"There is a strong blend of youth and experience and players who will adapt well to the types of pitches we are likely to get across the three-match series."
All three Tests are packed into just 21 days between December 1 and 21 in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi.

Squad
Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Salah scores fastest Champions League hat-trick as Liverpool crush Rangers
Lewandowski saves drowning Barca in thrilling Inter draw
Zimbabwe coach confident of reaching Super 12 at T20 WC
Sajjat snatches victory for Rahmatganj in BFF U-18 Football
Ireland seek fresh shocks at T20 World Cup
Sheikh Russel Cup Invitational Team Chess Championship begins
Asian Champions' autographed bats auctioned
Poor bowling dismay Shakib, Liton's shine


Latest News
Military bus blast in Syria kills 18 soldiers: State media
Sheikh Russell Cup Invitational Team Chess begins
US weapons systems Ukraine will or won’t get
Murder and suicide after rape claim 41 women in 9 months: ASK
Misunderstandings on China-related issues must be removed: Chinese Envoy
Actor Masum Aziz on life support
Bangladesh close to borderline 'serious' in Global Hunger Index 2022
International Day for Disaster Reduction observed in Dinajpur
Pakistani senator arrested for anti-army chief tweet
Germany's mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer
Most Read News
17 flood-affected people die in Pakistan bus fire
Doza’s 'The Song of Soul Canvas' in Ctg film fest
DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Global climate crisis: Who’s really responsible?
India's Supreme Court delivers split judgment on hijab ban
Walton Dhaka Metropolis Table Tennis rolls today
General Officer Commanding and Area Commander of Chattogram
Activists from 'Insulate Britain' stage a sit down
IMF cuts BD's economic growth forecast for FY23 to 6pc
BD elected UNHRC member because of HR record, says Shahriar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft