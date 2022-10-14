HC issues rule over cutting down of newspapers’ circulation

The High Court (HC) on Thursday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why circulation numbers, advertisement rates and reshuffling of structural lists of daily newspapers listed in the media should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench also asked the authorities concerned to explain why they should not be directed to determine and confirm the number of advertisements, advertising rates and listings as per the rules and regulations.

In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Jahangir Hossain Salim and Justice Md Bashir Ullah asked the Information Secretary, Director General, Directorate of Films and Publications to reply to the rule within four weeks.

Advocate Dewan Md Abu Obaid Hossain on behalf of the petitioner.

On September 14, a report was published in a newspaper under titled "Bangla National Daily Newspaper's circulation number change Tughlaki scandal"

After the media report, Human rights activist Advocate Farhat Jahan Shirin filed a writ in the High Court on October 9 annexing the media report. It is said in that report, 'Suddenly on September 8, there has been a major change in the circulation number of Bangla Jatiya Patrika. This change has led to allegations of widespread irregularities.

