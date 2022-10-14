DU students, 26 BD students in US demand release of BSRC leaders

Students of different departments of Dhaka University (DU) on Thursday formed a human chain demanding the release of the imprisoned leaders and activists of Bangladesh Students' Right Council (BSRC) held in two separate cases filed by two Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders.

Expressing solidarity with the protesters, 26 Bangladeshi researchers and graduate students who are now at different universities in the United States of America (USA) also condemned the arrest of the BSRC men.

The protesters also demanded to bring the BCL men to book who mounted the attack on the third death anniversary event of Abrar Fahad, a BUET student who was killed by BCL men on October 7 in 2019 in BUET's Sher-e-Bangla Hall.

Conducted by Saleh Uddin Sifat, a Law Department student and also the Founder of Student Against Torture (SAT), a human rights based student organisation, the agitated students held the human chain at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on the DU campus at 11:00am.

The speakers said denying bail to the student leaders, the court violated fundamental human rights.

"When they were produced at the court on October 8 and 11, on both the occasions the court denied them bail. Most of the accused are injured. They need better treatment. Some of them are unable to attend final and mid-term examinations at their departments," Sifat said.

Pointing out that their 'involvement in the incident' was a bailable offence, Sifat said, "The court has set a bad precedent. It was completely a miscarriage of justice."

Nusrat Tabassum, a student of Political Science Department, said the BCL men swooped on them without any provocation on this day. "Instead of arresting the attackers, the police arrested the victims from the hospital," she added.

The speakers also demanded justice for all the attacks that the BCL leaders and activists carried out on different political parties at different times on the campus.

Ahnaf Sayeed Khan, a student of Urdu Department, said the DU administration remains silent when attacks take place on an anti-government student organisation.

Mollah Faruque Ahsan, an apprentice lawyer and also a former student of DU Law Department, said the space for the freedom of speech in the country has shrunken.

Sifat read out the written statement of the USA students.

In this statement, the researchers-graduate students expressed concern about the repeated attacks and incarceration of Akhter, Akram, and the other 22 wounded students.













