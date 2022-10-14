Video
Include ‘cyber security’ in pry school edn, says Jabbar

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar demanded inclusion of 'Cyber Security' as a subject at the primary school level.
He demanded this while addressing as chief guest a day-long youth workshop and discussion meeting on 'What, Why, How' at the BTRC Conference Centre on Thursday.
The Minister said that now digital devices have become a tool of war. So along with digital connectivity, comes the capability to deal with digital crime.
In a meeting jointly organized by Cyber Awareness Foundation and BTRC, Mustafa Jabbar said,  "Digital technology is needed to prevent digital crime. I will not cut off my head if I have a headache. Medicine should be taken. In that case awareness is the main tool."
Urging the Ministry of Home Affairs to give more importance to digital crimes than normal crimes, the Minister said that every police station should have a cyber or digital crime unit. The workers there have to be extensively trained.
In response to a question from journalists, the Minister said the list of 'Certified Internal Auditor (CIA)' and 'Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)' have been published. There is nothing for journalists to fear in collecting information.
Pointing out that digital transformation has more benefits than problems, Mustafa Jabbar said, 'e-documents' has revolutionized our country.
Kazi Mustafiz, President of Cybercrime Awareness Foundation, delivered his welcome speech while BTRC Chairman Shyam Sundar Sikder presided over the meeting.
Prof Dr Tauhid Bhuiyan, Department Head of Computer Science and Engineering, Daffodil International University; Digital Security Agency (DSA) Director Tarek Barkatullah, Additional Police Commissioner of Police Cyber Security Department Nazmul Islam, among others, participated in the discussion.


