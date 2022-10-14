Covid: 1 death, 445 new cases reported

The country reported another Covid-19-linked death and 445 fresh cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

The country's total fatalities rose to 29,389 with the new deaths. The new cases raised the country's total caseload to 2,031,451, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 8.92 per cent from Wednesday's 9.57 per as 4,978 samples were tested.

The latest deceased was a woman from Rangpur division.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent and the recovery rate rose to 97.09 per cent. -UNB











