Friday, 14 October, 2022, 1:35 AM
Fishermen attack cops in Barishal, 20 injured

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Our Correspondent 

BARISHAL, Oct 13:  At least 20 people, including several policemen and fisheries officials, were injured in an attack by a group of fishermen in the Meghna River in Hizla upazila of Barishal district early Thursday.
Hizla upazila fisheries department senior officer MM Pervez said a team, including 16 policemen, conducted a raid in the Meghna in Khalishpur area at about 5:00am as part of the ongoing drive to save the mother Hilsha.
But the fishermen attacked them with bamboo sticks when they reached Hizla point, leaving 20 people injured. Among them, constable Mahfuz sustained serious injuries on his head.
The fishermen with 50 boats encircled the team and carried out the attack, said Hizla Police Station Officer in-Charge Yunus Mia.
"At that time, we opened fire to bring the situation under control and arrested nine fishermen. We are also trying to arrest the other attackers."
It is mentionable that the government imposed a 22-day ban on catching, hoarding, selling and transporting the national fish from October 7 to 28 to save mother Hilsha during its peak breeding period.


