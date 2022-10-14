Video
Feasibility study of water treatment plant near Chandpur  kicks off

Published : Friday, 14 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 13: Feasibility study for setting up a 900 million-litre water treatment plant on the confluence of Padma-Meghna-Dakatia near  Chadpur for Mirsarai Bangabandhu Industrial Park, has begun.
The Tk 1,000 croreproject envisages laying 132 km of pipeline for water supply, said Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (CWASA officials). South Korean firm TAEYOUNG Engineering & Construction, the consultants, is carrying out the feasibility studies.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs(CCEA) approved the water treatment project recently.
CWASA had initially taken the project at Mohra.
Following protests by environmentalists that lifting of water from the Halda and Karnaphuli rivers at Mohra would damage bio-diversity of the two rivers,  CWASA shifted the project to the confluence of Padma-Meghna-Dakatia near Chandpur.
In 2019, CWASA appointed the Institute of Water Modelling (IWM) as the project's consultants.  The IWM prepared the Development Project Proposal (DPP).
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) would be set on 33,805 acres (136.86 square (km) of mostly reclaimed land  on the Sandwip coastline   Channel in the Bay of Bengal. The project envisages promotion of private investment for job creation in economic zones of BSMSN and mainstreaming the environmental sustainability in the development of economic zones and surrounding areas in Bangladesh.


