BD still 3rd apparel exporters to USA

In the first eight months of the current year the USA's apparel import from Bangladesh increased by 53.54 per cent compared to the same period of 2021 whereas, its import from rest of the world grew by 37.35 per cent. Bangladesh remains the 3rd largest apparel import source for USA. In January-August 2022, USA imported US$6.64 billion worth apparel from Bangladesh.

The US official source 'Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA)' released the apparel import statistics for January-August, 2022.

During the first eight months of 2022, USA's imports from China grew by 37.17 per cent and reached $15.56 billion. At the same time, imports from Vietnam stood at $12.80 billion with 33.62 per cent year-on-year growth.

Among the top ten apparel suppliers to the USA, imports from India, Indonesia, Cambodia, South Korea and Pakistan increased by 56.90 per cent, 56.48 per cent, 51.64 per cent, 42.96 per cent and 42.16 per cent year-on-year respectively.

The import figures indicate that USA's retail industry is witnessing fast recovery from Covid crisis. This reflects Bangladesh's export till July 2022, which was significantly higher.

Mohiuddin Rubel, director of the BGMEA told the Daily Observer, such sharp uptick in USA's import growth is not foreseen in the current month due to depressive global economy and rising inflation. Since Bangladesh's RMG export maintained positive growth till August, this will be reflected in USA's import in September, so we may see some growth in US import from Bangladesh in September; however, it's likely that US's import from Bangladesh may post negative growth in October 2022.

Sources said that two sub-sectors of the ready-made garment industry are woven and knit, which are the main export earners of the country.

Earlier, more foreign exchange was earned from the export of woven garments than from knits. The contribution of these two sectors to the export trade was close to each other for several years. But since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the knit sector has left the woven behind.

In this difficult time of global economic climate, our economy is confronted with inflation for import;

EURO is falling against US dollars, and the cost of inputs is on the rise, this growth is showing resilience of our industry. Yet the outlook is wary of the economic slowdown in advanced economies.

Former President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacture and Exporter Association (BGMEA) and Managing Director of Evince Group Anwar-Ul-Alam Chowdhury said, "We exported low-cost clothes during the difficult time of the epidemic. Buyers bought essential clothing. Because of that, the export of knitwear has increased. Now, however, wovens are also being exported. Lots of orders are coming in. The price is also good. All in all, we can say that we are having a good day."

Sources said that Bangladesh has regained its second position as the largest readymade (RMG) exporter in the global market beating back Vietnam which had surpassed Bangladesh in 2020.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan said in July this year, the international retail clothing vendors and brands ordered 20 per cent less than they ordered from March to June this year and from September to November of last year. Retailers are not able to sell products to the customers there as before.

He also mentioned that consumers are forced to buy fuel and food at higher prices than before. For this reason they have reduced the budget on clothings.

BKMEA Executive President Mohammad Hatem said that there is a decrease in work orders and added that the deceleration for the coming spring and summer is 30 per cent. Inquiries are down 30 per cent compared to four months ago. Even after a month the same situation can be seen.

Sources said that since the RMG owners operate in the global market, RMG industry has also been affected by this. Price of Yarn increased by 62 per cent in last 1.5 year, Freight cost increased by 500 per cent, dyes, chemical cost increased by almost 60 per cent, minimum wages increased by 7.5 per cent in the beginning of the last year, and as a result our average production cost has increased by 40 per cent to 45 per cent in the last 5 years. Along with that, productivity and efficiency is a major concern for us. Average productivity in Bangladesh is around 45 per cent, while productivity in Vietnam is 55 per cent and in Turkey around 70 per cent.

According to OTEXA, Bangladesh has long been the third largest garment exporter in the US market. Last year, Bangladesh reached a new milestone in the export of manufactured garments to the US market. In the outgoing fiscal year 2021-22, the country exported ready-made garments worth $ 9 billion, which is Tk 84,198 crore in local Taka. This export is 51.57 per cent more than last fiscal year 2020-21. In that fiscal year, Bangladesh exported $5.94 billion worth of clothing to the United States.

Due to the good growth in the US market, at the fiscal year 2021-22, the total export of ready-made garments was worth Tk 4,261 crore. In this case, the growth has been 35.47 per cent. Apparel exports were worth $3,145 million in the fiscal 2020-21.

Even after the war with Ukraine started, the export of clothing to the Russian market has not decreased much. In the last fiscal year, garment export to Russia was worth $58 billion. The previous fiscal year's exports were worth $59 billion.