Thursday, 13 October, 2022, 2:32 AM
BNP motorcade en route to Ctg rally attacked: 30 injured

Published : Thursday, 13 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Feni, Oct 12:  At least 30 people suffered injuries after unidentified assailants attacked a motorcade of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) that was heading towards Chattogram to take part in a much-hyped divisional rally on Wednesday.
Akbar Hossain, president of Feni's Daganbhuiyan upazila unit of BNP, said that around 10-12 vehicles that were part of the motorcade, ended up getting vandalised in a series of attacks that commenced as it made its way through Feni.
"A total of 15 cars from our motorcade came under attack in Baryarhat, Mithachara, Mirsarai, Sitakunda, Nizampur and Kamaldah points of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway. The attacks left 30 of our party activists critically injured. However, thousands of our activists attended the rally overcoming many obstacles on their way," said Alal Uddin Alal, Member Secretary of BNP's Feni district unit.
According to Anwar Hossain Patwari, joint convener of Feni District BNP, party members went to Chattogram riding on around 100 cars, microbuses and buses.
The rally was announced by BNP to protest the price hike of daily essentials, killing of its party activists during peaceful programs and to raise the demand of a caretaker government for the next general elections slated for 2023.
It is the first of a series of divisional rallies announced by the party as its latest program of action, that will be held in each division of the country on almost a weekly basis before culminating in capital Dhaka on December 10.    -UNB


