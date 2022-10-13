Fakhrul urges people to oust govt, restore democracy at Ctg rally



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a divisional rally at the Railway Polo Ground in Chattogram on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

"BNP will not take part in the election under the Awami League government. This movement will be spread all over Bangladesh. Through this movement the AL government should fall and a government of people will be established" Fakhrul told a massive anti-government rally in Chattogram outside Dhaka on Wednesday after ten years amid tight security.

"We will not exist sans movement. We fought the War of Liberation for democracy. After 50 years of independence, we are fighting again for its restoration. It's a big and tough struggle, and we must win it," he said

Criticising the present government, Fakhrul said, there is no security for the countrymen under the Awami League rule. He further claimed that the injunction should be imposed to Sheikh Hasina government.

He called upon Sheikh Hasina to resign from the government.

Thousands of BNP activists and supporters thronged at the Railway Polo Ground to make their first divisional rally a success. The supporters started to arrive in the rally with processions chanting slogan which turned into a human sea.

The rally began with the protest against price hike, killing of their party activists in police firing and demanding the release their party chief Khaleda Zia.

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Mosharraf Hussain, Vice Chairman Mir Muhammad Nasiruddin, Mahbubur Rhaman Shamim also spoke on the rally.

Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdury said that their party leaders and activists were attacked and prevented in different areas, including in Mirsarai and Sitakunda, from joining the rally.

He said their many leaders and activists were injured as they were attacked, and their vehicles were damaged by law enforcing agencies and ruling party 'cadres' on their way to the rally.

Chowdhury said BNP activists had been arrested by police while their homes were raided overnight on Tuesday.

He said a small section of the members of police, not the entire police force, is involved in such activities to make the government happy.

"Despite attacks and various repressive measures, the government could not prevent the mass wave towards our rally. Several lakhs of people joined our rally," Chowdhury said.

He said the people of Chattogram sent out a message to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to step down immediately through their spontaneous participation in the rally.

The BNP leader hoped that their ongoing movement will succeed soon as people are eagerly waiting to get rid of the current fascist regime.

"We'll force this regime to quit and establish a non-party caretaker government to hold a credible election and restore people's voting rights," he said.

BNP leaders and activists alleged that Chhatra League and Juba League men of AL attacked BNP leaders and activists who were going to attend the rally in different areas of Chattogram and also vandalised their vehicles.

They alleged that BCL and Juba League men attacked and vandalised their vehicles on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, leaving several leaders and activists injured in Mirsarai and Feni areas.

Besides, BNP alleged that the DB and local police in plain clothes checked their vehicles. The party men were harassed in the name of checking the documents of the car.











