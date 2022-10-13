IMF's Gopinath: Poorer nations do face big debt challenges

WASHINGTON, Oct 12: Emerging markets do not face a systemic sovereign debt crisis, though many poorer nations do face big challenges, Gita Gopinath, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) first deputy managing director told a panel in Washington on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event during the annual IMF World Bank meeting, Gopinath said some 60% of low income countries were either already in debt distress or in high risk of debt distress.

"To be clear, it's not as though we have a systemic sovereign debt crises there," Gopinath said.

"The vast majority of emerging market economies are nowhere near there, but on the other side, we do have many countries, several of whom, for instance, are in Sub-Saharan Africa, where this is a major challenge." Speaking at the same event, Elena Duggar, managing director of credit strategy & research at ratings agency Moody's, also said she did not expect a widespread debt crisis across emerging economies, but predicted more countries would have to overhaul their debt burdens. -Reuters












